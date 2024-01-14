Daniel Ezra, All American Troy Harvey/The CW

Inspired by the life of Super Bowl winner Spencer Paysinger, The CW's All American television series has been a hit since it first premiered in 2018, so much so that it even had a spin-off All American: Homecoming that's been renewed for a third season. After a connection since Season 1, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Olivia (Samanta Logan) confessed their feelings for each other in the Season 5 finale. We are dying to see what unfolds between the two in the upcoming Season 6.

The good news is that Season 6 of All American is coming, so we will try to answer all your questions like when does All American premiere, who is in Season 6 of All American, where you can catch up on the old episodes of the football-centered show, and where you'll watch the new episodes once they drop.

All American Season 6 release date

At the beginning of December 2023, The CW announced the schedule for its midseason premiere dates. Sadly, not included on that list was All American or its spin-off All American: Homecoming. Back in October, The Hollywood Reporter said that The CW was eyeing an April 2024 release date, but nothing is official yet.

What will All American Season 6 be about?

There has been no synopsis about what fans can expect for All American Season 6 yet. Spencer James and the struggles and victories related to his football career will likely be one of the main plotlines along with his budding relationship with Olivia Baker. We will also see the outcome of the huge cliffhanger where Patience was stabbed by Miko in the final moments of Season 5.

Who will be in All American Season 6?

There have been no casting shake-ups announced for All American Season 6. One question that is up in the air is if Taye Diggs will appear in Season 6. It has been suggested he may reprise his role in the form of flashbacks since his character, Coach Billy Baker, died mid-way through Season 5.

All American (Season 6) Main Cast:

Where can I watch All American?

Currently, the first five seasons of All American are available to watch on Netflix. Season 6 of All American will first premiere on the CW network and then will likely come to streaming on Netflix sometime after.