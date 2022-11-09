6 Shows Like Interview with the Vampire to Watch While You Wait for Season 2

Sam Reid, Interview with the Vampire Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

It's almost hard to believe Interview with the Vampire, AMC's brazen, sexy, campy adaptation of Anne Rice's 1976 novel, gets to exist, but we're lucky to live in a time where it does. The series stars Jacob Anderson as the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac as he recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), focused on the years he spent with the vampire Lestat (Sam Reid) and child vampire Claudia (Bailey Bass). Its Season 1 finale was a bloody, scream-inducing thrill ride, and though it was renewed for a second season before the first even finished airing, you might be looking for another show to hold you over in the meantime.

Our list of recommendations for what to watch until we go back to Louis' Dubai penthouse of horrors features plenty of shows about vampires, from the dead serious to the ridiculous, and other shows that feature twisted, dangerous romance.

Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass Netflix

There's an argument to be made for adding any of Mike Flanagan's horror series, which in addition to Midnight Mass also include The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, to this list. But Midnight Mass, set on a declining fishing island that's given new purpose by the arrival of a charismatic young priest, Father Paul (Hamish Linklater), feels most in line with Interview with the Vampire's musings on religion, death, and guilt. You might already know about the big twist that leads to a massive, gnarly bloodbath, but even knowing what's coming doesn't take away from how deeply it resonates.

Lady Gaga and Kathy Bates, American Horror Story: Hotel Prashant Gupta/FX

Ryan Murphy's anthology series has more or less veered off the path of cohesion in recent seasons, but before it went totally off the rails, it was one of the best at nailing an ideal balance between over-the-top camp and legitimate horror. Its fifth outing, Hotel, is the best example of this. Set at the mysterious Hotel Cortez that has been home to enough disturbing incidents to catch the attention of homicide detective John Lowe (Wes Bentley). But it's the Cortez's enigmatic and bloodsucking owner, The Countess (Lady Gaga), who's the real star of the show, and it's her battle for love and revenge that will keep you watching.

Rutina Wesley, Anna Paquin, and Lucy Griffiths, True Blood John P. Johnson/HBO

Maybe this is an obvious one, but if you're looking for another sexy show about vampires set in Louisiana, there are seven whole seasons of True Blood to check out. Based on Charlaine Harris' Southern Vampire Mysteries novels, the series stars Anna Paquin as Sookie Stackhouse, a waitress living in a world where the invention of a synthetic blood product has allowed vampires live among humans, which, as you can imagine, causes a lot of issues among the two groups. This show really had it all, from love triangles to identity politics to thinly veiled allusions to real-world issues, and although it dipped in quality over the years, it remains foundational in the history of vampire media.

Claes Bang, Dracula Netflix

In Interview with the Vampire, a trip to see the 1931 Dracula sends Louis, Lestat, and Claudia into hysterics, a rare wholesome moment where the three laugh over the ridiculousness of Hollywood's interpretation of vampires. Maybe they'd prefer Netflix's Dracula, Steven Moffat's three-part series from 2020 which stars an excellent Claes Bang as the titular Count and puts its own spin on Bram Stoker's story, for better or worse. Don't expect every episode to be faithful to the source material, but fans of Interview with the Vampire's horny, bloody campiness will enjoy Dracula for its willingness to commit to being ridiculous.

Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy, Hannibal Brooke Palmer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

There's a lot of overlap between people who loved the late, great Hannibal and people who love Interview with the Vampire, and for good reason. Years after its cancellation, Bryan Fuller's drama still has a huge cult following who enjoyed it for the way it weaved a tangled web of violence and romance, and pushed the boundaries of what could be shown on network TV. The series revolves around the twisted relationship between the cannibal serial killer Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) and the FBI profiler investigating him, Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), which constantly toed the line between love and and life-threatening danger — sound familiar? If you thought Interview was bloody, just wait until you see what creatively disgusting things they do to the human body on Hannibal.

Josh Hartnett and Eva Green, Penny Dreadful Patrick Redmond/SHOWTIME

Showtime's very literary drama series remains an underrated entry in the horror TV canon, and its gory, gothic aesthetic feels right in line with Interview with the Vampire's. Eva Green stars as Vanessa Ives, a mysterious medium who's being hunted by the devil himself. While fighting to retain control of her soul, she pals around with a host of familiar public domain characters from Victorian fiction, including Dorian Gray (Reeve Carney), Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway), and Dracula (Christian Camargo) himself. The very pulpy series deals often with vampires, which should be enough to hook IWTV fans, but its phenomenal cast and clear vision is what will keep you watching.