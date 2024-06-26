Interview with the Vampire Season 3: Cast, Latest News, and Everything You Need to Know

It's the news we've all been waiting for: Interview with the Vampire has officially been renewed for Season 3 at AMC. The third season will focus on Sam Reid's Lestat — amazing — as he tells his side of the story through the power of rock music — amazing. Time to start debating what his Armand diss track is going to be called.

There's still plenty of ground left to cover in Anne Rice's book series, and we'll be updating this post as we learn more. Here's everything we know about Interview with the Vampire Season 3 so far.

Sam Reid, Interview with the Vampire Larry Horricks/AMC

What will Interview with the Vampire Season 3 be about?



As showrunner Rolin Jones has teased many times before, Interview with the Vampire Season 3 will give Lestat the opportunity to say his piece. The series has already pulled plot points from later books in Rice's series, including The Vampire Lestat — the second installment in The Vampire Chronicles, told from Lestat's perspective — and the third season will adapt one of the best arcs from that novel: rock star Lestat.

Per AMC's press release announcing the renewal, the third season is described as such: "In Season 3, resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller Interview With The Vampire, the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicolas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed, and others we can't tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified."

In a statement, Jones said, "Thank you to the brilliant casts and crews of the first two seasons that got us to this day. Thank you to the rabid, beautifully unwell fandom that scaled the castle walls to get us to this day. Thank you to Dan McDermott, Ben Davis for the funds and tools to continue the great work of dramatizing Anne Rice's extraordinary novels. And sincere apologies to the family and friends of actor Sam Reid, for the possession that continues to this day. Monsieur L extends his promise to return his body upon cancellation (may that evening never come.)"

Interview with the Vampire Season 3 cast

Since the season will center on Lestat, we already know that Sam Reid will return. AMC's statement also names Louis (Jacob Anderson), Armand (Assad Zaman), Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), the vampire Sam Barclay (Christopher Geary), Talamasca member Raglan James (Justin Kirk), Louis' Dubai-based doctor Fareed (Gopal Divan), and Lestat's former lover Nicolas de Lenfent (Joseph Potter).

New characters who have yet to be cast include Lestat's mother Gabrielle, Lestat's maker Magnus, the ancient vampire Marius, and Those Who Must Be Kept, which is the collective title for Akasha and Enkil, the first known vampires. (There's a lot of lore here.)

Interview with the Vampire Season 3 release date prediction

There's no telling yet when we can expect Interview with the Vampire Season 3, but hopefully the wait between seasons is shorter than the year and a half between Season 1 and Season 2.

Where to watch Interview with the Vampire



The first two seasons of Interview with the Vampire are streaming on AMC+.