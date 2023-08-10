Jaina Lee Ortiz, Station 19 ABC

The Grey's Anatomy spin-off Station 19, about life at a busy Seattle fire station, will officially be back for a seventh season. The firefighting drama has been a reliable success in ABC's Thursday night lineup, so a renewal was no surprise — especially since flagship series Grey's Anatomy was also renewed and will be returning for a 20th season.

With Season 7 of Station 19 on the way, we'll try to answer any questions you have about this beloved series, like when Station 19 premieres on ABC, who will appear in Station 19 Season 7, and where you can watch the upcoming season and past seasons of Station 19 on streaming.

New Station 19 Season 7 showrunner

Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige will be the new showrunners of Station 19 for Season 7, replacing longtime showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff. Clack has been with Grey's Anatomy since the start as a medical adviser, writer, and producer, and became head writer and executive producer on Station 19 in 2022. Paige has directed multiple episodes of Station 19 and became an executive producer on the series in Season 6. He previously co-created Freeform's The Fosters and Good Trouble.

Vernoff announced in January that she would be stepping down from both Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy for the shows' upcoming seasons.

"It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey's Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four," Vernoff said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers rooms is beyond measure — and these crews work magic week after week. I will be forever grateful to Shonda Rhimes for her trust and to Disney and ABC for their support."

Station 19 Season 7 release date prediction

Previously, Station 19 was expected to be part of ABC's fall lineup, but while writers and actors continue to strike for fair wages, the Station 19 Season 7 premiere date is still up in the air. Even once the writers and actors negotiate deals that all parties are happy with, new episodes will still need to be written and filmed. As of now, our best guess for the Station 19 Season 7 premiere date is sometime in 2024.

Peter Paige confirmed this estimation on social media, writing in early June, "You likely won't know what happens until 2024 unless the studios make a deal with the Writers Guild."

What will Station 19 Season 7 be about?

The Season 6 finale of Station 19 left us on a big cliffhanger. What happened to our favorite characters after the floor collapsed during the Firefighters Ball? We expect Season 7 will start right where the show left off, with emergency workers rushing in to save the day. Season 7 should also show us how the firehouse adjusts to Andy's (Jaina Lee Ortiz) permanent promotion to firehouse captain.

Beyond that, there haven't been any teasers about what we can expect from the upcoming season of Station 19.

Who will be in Station 19 Season 7?

Currently, there have been no announcements of major shake-ups to the cast of Station 19 for Season 7, so we expect to see all the main cast in the upcoming season.

Station 19 main cast:

Where can I watch Station 19 Season 7?

When Station 19 Season 7 premieres, it will be on ABC, like the past six seasons. The day after airing on ABC, these episodes will be available to stream on Hulu.

If you want to catch up on the previous seasons, Seasons 1-6 of Station 19 are available to watch on Hulu.