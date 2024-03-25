Kavan Smith and Pascale Hutton, When Calls the Heart Ricardo Hubbs/Hallmark

Hearties, rejoice! Hope Valley is starting a new chapter when Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart returns for its anticipated Season 11, led by series star Erin Krakow, on April 7. Whether you're a Team Lucas, Team Nathan, or Team Elizabeth supporter, the upcoming season promises to have everything you love about the show — and more!

Based on the Janette Oke novel, the series is Hallmark's longest-running original drama and continues to be a popular draw for audiences — an astounding feat for a show that's more than a decade into its television run. Originally developed by Michael Landon Jr., When Calls the Heart follows the lives of the townspeople living in a small Canadian town named Hope Valley in the early 1900s. The success of the show spawned a short-lived 2019 spin-off series, Hallmark's When Hope Calls, before it moved to GAC Family for a two-episode Christmas special in 2021.

With Season 11 of When Calls the Heart fast approaching, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

When Calls the Heart Season 11 release date

Hallmark announced in January 2024 that Season 11 of When Calls the Heart will premiere Sunday, April 7 at 9/8c and will be available to stream the next day on Hallmark Movies Now. The network picked the show up for an eleventh season in February 2023.

The official Season 11 poster features Krakow and Kevin McGarry front and center as they gaze lovingly at each other against a picturesque mountainous backdrop. The tagline, "The heart of something new," hints at new beginnings for the folks in Hope Valley.

How many episodes are in When Calls the Heart Season 11?

Like recent seasons, the upcoming installment will consist of 12 episodes. So far, When Calls the Heart has produced 107 episodes, including five Christmas specials.

When Calls the Heart Season 11 trailer

Hallmark has released several promos leading up to Season 11, including a 30-second preview teasing "infinite possibilities." From the looks of the promo, it's clear there will be plenty of romance, drama, and unanswered questions for the show to answer when the new season kicks off.

When Calls the Heart Season 11 plot



There are plenty of cliffhangers for When Calls the Heart to address following last season's dramatic finale. But the biggest one involves the status of Elizabeth's romantic life as she contemplates rekindling a relationship with Nathan after breaking off her engagement to Lucas, whose newly elected position as governor effectively puts an end to any possibility for love. Also, the last time viewers saw Lucas in the finale, he was in a bit of danger when a mysterious figure unexpectedly approached him in Capital City.

"Elizabeth always knew deep down that Lucas had the capacity to be a hero, even before he saw it in himself. Their paths start to diverge as he is forced to step up onto a bigger stage to save Hope Valley, and Elizabeth realizes that the life she wants is very different," showrunner Lindsay Sturman told Entertainment Tonight about Elizabeth and Lucas' diverging paths. "Her whole world has been, and perhaps always will be, Hope Valley."

It leaves the door open for Elizabeth and Nathan, who may finally be in the right time and the right place to restart something new — though they likely will have to put a temporary pause on any confession of their feelings as they deal with the fallout from Lucas' worrisome encounter.

Sturman told ET the potential for a romance between Elizabeth and Nathan "is hard to tell at this point." "But no matter what, their friendship now means more to them than they ever realized."

Luckily, Hallmark has provided official loglines for the first few episodes of the season, though they may be more cryptic than we'd like.

Episode 1, "When Stars Align," airing April 7: "Elizabeth turns over a new leaf. Nathan returns home from an investigation, and Bill questions its outcome. Rosemary chases a scoop. Lucas makes a surprise announcement."

Episode 2, "Tomorrow Never Knows," airing April 14: "Elizabeth and Allie plan a birthday party for Nathan. Lee and Rosemary weigh business responsibilities against family time. Lucas settles into his role as governor."

Episode 3, "Steps Forward," airing April 21: "Rosemary and Bill team up to investigate a case they believe shouldn't be closed. The women of Hope Valley start a daycare. Hickam and Mei celebrate a milestone."

Episode 4, "Along Came a Spider," airing April 28: "It's Easter in Hope Valley. Elizabeth organizes an egg hunt with help from Nathan. A visitor from Lucas' past gets the town talking. Angela and Cooper seek to mend a relationship."

Has When Calls the Heart been renewed for Season 12?

Not yet, but considering the series is a top ratings draw for Hallmark, it would not be surprising if an official announcement will come soon. It would surely make Hearties happy!

Gracyn Shinyei, Erim Krakow, Jaeda Lily Miller, and Vienna Leacock, When Calls the Heart Ricardo Hubbs/Hallmark

When Calls the Heart cast

It takes a village to bring Hope Valley to life on When Calls the Heart, which boasts a large ensemble cast. In addition to leading the series, Krakow serves as an executive producer.

Here are the main Season 11 cast members:

Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thornton

Pascale Hutton as Rosemary Coulter

Jack Wagner as Bill Avery

Kavan Smith as Leland Coulter

Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard

Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant

Andrea Brooks as Faith Carter

Martin Cummins as Henry Gowen

Loretta Walsh as Florence Yost

Viv Leacock as Joseph Canfield

Amanda Wong as Mei Sou

Johannah Newmarch as Molly Sullivan

Natasha Burnett as Minnie Canfield

Ben Rosenbaum as Mike Hickam

Hrothgar Mathews as Ned Yost

Where can I stream When Calls the Heart?

The first 10 seasons of When Calls the Heart are available to watch on Hallmark Movies Now, or through streaming services such as Peacock, Hulu, and Prime Video via a subscription.