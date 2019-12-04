We can't shake this Taylor Swift news off. Netflix announced Wednesday that its "raw and emotionally revealing" documentary on the Grammy-winning pop star's life and career, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival next month and hit the streaming service shortly after.

Directed by Emmy Award winner Lana Wilson (After Tiller, The Departure), the film will attempt to honestly capture the 29-year-old iconic singer's moves on and off the stage during a transformational time in her life. Fans will see a more vulnerable version of Swift as she works to embrace her role as a songwriter and performer, as well as a woman in a male-dominated field harnessing the full power of her voice and influence.

Academy Award winner Morgan Neville (Won't You Be My Neighbor?), Academy Award winner Caitrin Rogers (The Music of Strangers), and Christine O'Malley (I.O.U.S.A.) are producing Taylor Swift: Miss Americana.

Last month, Swift announced on social media that her old label, Big Machine Records, was blocking the use of her old music. But soon after, Scooter Braun, who owns her back catalog, said Swift was free and clear to perform the songs during her American Music Awards performance and in the Netflix film.

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana premieres at the Sundance Film Festival Jan. 23, 2020. It will debut on Netflix in early 2020.