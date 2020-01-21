Netflix's new dramedy series Gentefied will be released on Friday, Feb. 21, the streaming service announced Tuesday. Along with the date announcement, Netflix released a trailer for the Spanglish-language series from executive producer America Ferrera.

Gentefied is created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, two Chicano first-gen writers, and is a love letter to the Mexican-American community of Boyle Heights in Los Angeles. It tells the story of three cousins chasing the American dream by trying to keep their grandfather's taco shop in business while the rent goes up in their rapidly gentrifying neighborhood.

The series will navigate themes of identity, class, adapting to modern internet culture, and the correct pronunciation of "Latinx." The first season will consist of 10 half-hour episodes. Ferrera will guest-star and direct two episodes, in addition to executive-producing through her Take Fountain company. Wilmer Valderrama also guest stars.

Gentefied premieres Friday, Feb. 21 on Netflix.