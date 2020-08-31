It's almost time to go on another spooky haunted house adventure at Netflix. The streaming service has revealed the first teaser trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor, the second season in Mike Flanagan's Haunting anthology series, which kicked off with The Haunting of Hill House. Netflix also announced that Bly Manor will premiere on Friday, Oct. 9.

The Haunting of Bly Manor will adapt the works of author Henry James — primarily his novella The Turn of the Screw. The new season will see a lot of Hill House alums return in new roles, including Victoria Pedretti as Dani, a governess to two "very unusual children," and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Peter, a "charming fellow" who makes life "very difficult" for the occupants of Bly Manor. Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, and Catherine Parker also return for the new season. Bly Manor will also introduce some new faces to the Haunting world, including iZombie star Rahul Kohli and Years and Years star T'Nia Miller. Judging by the teaser — and that terrifying call-in teaser from last week — the children will be unusual indeed.

Flanagan has teased that Bly Manor will be "much scarier" than what we saw in Hill House, telling Birth.Movies.Death in 2019, "For Henry James fans, it's going to be pretty wild, and for people who aren't familiar with his work, it's going to be unbelievably scary."

Unlike many shows and movies, filming on The Haunting of Bly Manor was not affected by the coronavirus pandemic-related production shutdowns, and Flanagan said in a July podcast interview that the post-production team has been working virtually to finish the new season. Find out more of what we know about The Haunting of Bly Manor so far right here.

The Haunting of Bly Manor will premiere on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 9.