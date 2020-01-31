Now Playing 100 Best Shows: The Best Streaming Shows

You'll have no shortage of streaming choices next month. This February will feature the arrival of gobs of new original shows and movies as well as licensed library additions on all of the major streaming services, so to help guide your viewing schedule, we've brought together a list of all the titles coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ in February 2020 below.

Be sure to also check out how to stream some of this year's Academy Award-nominated films and other awards season favorites, football movies that will make you ready for the Super Bowl, and the most romantic movies and shows that are perfect for Valentine's Day.

Jordan Fisher and Lana Condor, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Photo: Bettina Strauss/Netflix

TBD

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies (Netflix Original)

Taj Mahal 1989 (Netflix Original)

Feb. 1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie's Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Feb. 3

Sordo (Netflix Film)

Team Kaylie: Part 3 (Netflix Family)

Feb. 4

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You're Doing Great! (Netflix Original)

Feb. 5

Black Hollywood: 'They've Gotta Have Us'

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist (Netflix Documentary)

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Feb. 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Netflix Anime)

Feb. 7

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders : Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Horse Girl (Netflix Film)

Locke & Key (Netflix Original)

My Holo Love (Netflix Original)

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Feb. 8

The Coldest Game (Netflix Film)

Feb. 9

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Netflix Family)

Polaroid

Feb. 11

Good Time

CAMINO A ROMA (Netflix Documentary)

Q Ball

Feb. 12

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix Film)

Feb. 13

Dragon Quest Your Story (Netflix Anime)

Love is Blind (Netflix Original)

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Feb. 14

Cable Girls: Final Season (Netflix Original)

Isi & Ossi (Netflix Film)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix Family)

Feb. 15

Starship Troopers

Feb. 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Netflix Family)

Feb. 19

Chef Show: Volume 3 (Netflix Original)

Feb. 20

Spectros (Netflix Original)

Feb. 21

A Haunted House

Babies (Netflix Documentary)

Gentefied (Netflix Original)

Glitch Techs (Netflix Family)

Puerta 7 (Netflix Original)

System Crasher (Netflix Film)

Feb. 22

Girl On The Third Floor

Feb. 23

Full Count

Feb. 25

Every Time I Die

Feb. 26

I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix Original)

Feb. 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers (Netflix Original)

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back--Evolution (Netflix Family)

Feb. 28

All The Bright Places (Netflix Film)

Babylon Berlin: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita (Netflix Film)

Queen Sono (Netflix Original)

Restaurants on the Edge (Netflix Original)

Unstoppable (Netflix Original)

Feb. 29

Jerry Maguire

Find out what's leaving Netflix in February 2020 here. Find out everything that's headed to Netflix in 2020 here.

Zoe Kravitz, High Fidelity Photo: Hulu

Feb. 1

300 (2007)

28 Days Later (2003)

Adam (2019)

All About E (2015)

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cherry Pop (2017)

Earth Girls Are Easy (1988)

For Colored Girls (2010)

The Fugitive (1993)

Getting Go: The Doc Project (2013)

Ghost (1990)

The Girl King (2015)

Hitch (2005)

Henry Gamble's Birthday Party (2015)

Hot Guys With Guns (2013)

John Q (2002)

Judgment Day (1999)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Last Warrior (2000)

Liz in September (2014)

Lord of War (2005)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Margarita with a Straw (2014)

Ms. Purple (2019)

Menace II Society (1993)

Mimic (1997)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon's Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)

National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)

Naz and Maalik (2015)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Precious (2009)

Robin Hood (1991)

Say Anything (1989)

Southie (1999)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Those People (2015)

Touched with Fire (2016)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Where We Go From Here (2019)

Feb. 2

A Madea Family Funeral (2019)

Feb. 3

The Masked Singer:Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Feb. 5

Warrior (2011)

Feb. 6

Lego Masters: Series Premiere (FOX)

Angel of Mine (2019)

David Crosby: Remember My Name (2019)

Disaster Movie (2008)

Wrinkles the Clown (2019)

Feb. 7

Into the Dark: My Valentine: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Indebted: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Feb. 9

Alive (2019)

Feb. 10

The Oscars: Special (ABC)

Feb. 12

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 9 (Bravo)

For Life: Series Premiere (ABC)

Where'd You Go, Bernadette (2019)

High Fidelity: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Other Guy: Complete Season 2 (eOne)

Utopia Falls: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

From Hell (2001)

Racetime (2019)

Radioflash (2019)

Villains (2019)

Feb. 15

28 Hotel Rooms (2012)

American Ultra (2015)

Anchor and Hope (2017)

Monogamy (2010)

Princess Cyd (2017)

Feb. 17

American Idol: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Duncanville: Series Premiere (FOX)

Good Girls: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Feb. 18

Super 8 (2011)

Feb. 19

Getaway (2013)The Voice: Season 18 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Run the Race (2019)

Feb. 28

After the Wedding (2019)

*The following are available with the STARZ premium add-on:

Wrong Man: Season 2 Premiere (2/9)

America's Sweethearts (2001) (2/1)

American Psycho (2000) (2/1)

American Psycho 2 (2002) (2/1)

Are We There Yet? (2005) (2/1)

Being John Malkovich (1999) (2/1)

Cesar Chavez (2014) (2/1)

Chinatown (1974) (2/1)

Damien: Omen II (1978) (2/1)

Double Jeopardy (1999) (2/1)

Fallen (1998) (2/1)Hotel Rwanda (2004) (2/1)

Muppets Most Wanted (2014) (2/1)

Shane (1953) (2/1)

Showgirls (1995) (2/1)

Sideways (2004) (2/1)

Unthinkable (2010) (2/1)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) (2/1)

About a Boy (2002) (2/14)

Garfield: The Movie (2004) (2/14)

Identity (2003) (2/14)

In the Line of Fire (1993) (2/14)

Joe (2013) (2/14)

The Final Conflict (1981) (2/14)

The Game (1997) (2/14)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009) (2/14)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013) (2/14)

The Omen (1976) (2/14)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) (2/14)

Vertical Limit (2000) (2/14)

American Gangster (2007) (2/16)

Milk (2008) (2/16)

Repo Men (2010) (2/16)

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance (2011) (2/27)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) (2/29)

*The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:

McMillions: Series Premiere (2/3)

High Maintenance: Season 4 Premiere (2/7)

*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:

Homeland: Season 8 Premiere (2/9)

Kidding: Season 2 Premiere (2/9)

*The following are available with the CINEMAX premium add-on:

Strike Back: Season 7 Premiere (2/14)

Check out the full list of what's leaving Hulu in February 2020 here.

Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, Hunters Photo: Christopher Saunders, Amazon Studios, Prime Video

Available for Streaming on Prime Video

Feb. 1

Counterpart (Seasons 1 and 2)

Escape at Dannemora (Season 1)

Beat the Devil (1953)

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

Buffalo '66 (1998)

Captain Kronos - Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Crashing Through Danger (2016)

Dick Tracy (1990)

Earth Girls Are Easy (1989)

Emergency Landing (2018)

Father Steps Out (1941)

Ghost (1990)

Guess What We Learned In School Today? (1970)

High Voltage (2018)

Judgment Day (1999)

Little Tough Guy (1938)

Lord of War (2005)

Magic Mike (2012)

National Lampoon's Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

North of The Border (2009)

People Are Funny (1946)

Posledniy Bogatyr (2017)

Precious (2009)

Southie (1999)

Taken Heart (2016)

The Big Lift (1950)

The Fabulous Dorseys (1947)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Little Princess (1995)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Touched with Fire (2016)

Feb. 2

Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral (2019)

Feb. 3

The Cabin in The Woods (2012)

Feb. 4

Jallikattu (2019)

Feb. 5

Warrior (2011)

Feb. 6

Disaster Movie (2008)

Feb. 7

Honey Boy (2019, Amazon Original)

All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles (Amazon Original)

Clifford (Season 1B, Amazon Original)

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine's Day Special (Amazon Original)

Pete the Cat Valentine's Day Special (Amazon Original)

Feb. 9

Alive (2019)

Feb. 12

The Farewell (2019)

Feb. 15

American Ultra (2015)Danger Close (2019)

Feb. 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)

Feb. 18

Super 8 (2011)

Feb. 21

Ice Princess Lily (2019)

Hunters (Season 1, Amazon Original)

Feb. 25

Run the Race (2019)

Grantchester (Season 4)

Available for Purchase or Rent on Prime Video

Feb. 4

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

Midway (2019)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels

Feb. 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM (PGA Tour Live)

Feb. 9

Independent Spirit Awards (IFC Films Unlimited)

Homeland (Season 8, Showtime)

Kidding (Season 2, Showtime)

Feb. 10

Dinosaur Train (PBS Kids)

Agatha Raisin (Season 3, Acorn TV)

Feb. 12

Survivor (Season 40, CBS All Access)

Feb. 13

The Genesis Invitational (PGA Tour Live) Interrogation (Season 1, CBS All Access)

Stuck with You (Season 1, Urban Movie Chanel)

Feb. 16

Outlander (Season 5, STARZ)

Feb. 20

WGC-Mexico Championship (PGA Tour Live)

Feb. 17

The Honda Classic (PGA Tour Live)

Don't have Amazon Prime? Sign up for a subscription now.

Lamp Life Photo: Disney+

Jan. 28

The Lion King (2019)

Jan. 31

Diary of a Future President, Episode 103 - "Disaster Relief"

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 113 - "Tangled: Paper Lanterns"

Lamp Life

Marvel's Hero Project , Episode 113 - "Soaring Seamus"

One Day at Disney, Episode 109 - "Rob Richards: El Capitan Organist"

Feb. 1

Around The World In 80 Days

Big Business

The Sandlot

Wicked Tuna (Season 1-2)

Feb. 2

Descendants 3

Feb. 5

Toy Story 4

Feb. 7

Diary of a Future President, Episode 104 - "The National Mall"

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 114 - "Toy Story: Toy Bins"

Marvel's Hero Project, Episode 114 - "Dynamic Danielle"

One Day at Disney, Episode 110 - "Grace Lee: Storybook Artist"

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Feb. 9

Old Dogs

Feb. 14

My Dog, the Thief

Splash

Because of Winn-Dixie

Diary of a Future President , Episode 105 - "Whistleblower"

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, Episode 201 - "Marching Down the Aisle"

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 115 - "Princess and the Frog: Lily Pads"

Marvel's Hero Project, Episode 115 - "Roving Robbie"

One Day at Disney, Episode 111 - "Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager"

Feb. 16

Marvel's Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

Feb. 20

Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri

Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire

Feb. 21

Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 1-2)