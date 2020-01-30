Let's face it: When it comes to reality dating shows, the zanier the concept is, the more irresistible it is to watch. You wanna see a couple of strangers get match-made into instant marriages? There's a show for that. Itching to find out what happens when an expiring visa puts extra pressure on new couples to elope? Yep, that's covered, too. Now, Netflix — which has begun branching out into wonderfully wacky reality series like The Circle -- is getting into the world of WTF reality romance shows with Love Is Blind, a series that features people meeting, falling in love, and getting engaged without ever actually seeing each other face to face (or touching each other, for that matter).

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind invites singles to cuddle up with themselves as they chat up potential partners through the walls. From the looks of the trailer, which Netflix revealed on Thursday, some of the participants are going to have success connecting from their private pods, and they might even like each other once they do get some face time in — after putting a ring on it.

Netflix Originals in 2020: A Complete Guide to the New Series and Movies

However, as one might expect, it won't be all sunshine and fairy tales for these couples, as evidenced by the woman in a wedding gown running away and screaming, "I cannot do this!" at the end of the preview. Hey, even the lovers on The Bachelor franchise, now the calm grandparent of this genre, have trouble making it last.

Love Is Blind will be released as a three-part event on Netflix. Episodes 1-4 will arrive on Thursday, Feb. 13, while Episodes 5-9 will be available to binge on Thursday, Feb. 20. The finale for Season 1 will follow on Thursday, Feb. 27.

At the risk of using a bad pun here, you'll probably need to see this one.