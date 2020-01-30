Now that the epic Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournamenthas reached its conclusion, and Ken Jennings is officially the show's bragging rights holder, perhaps you've been hankering to revisit some of the episodes that got him, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer into contention for that honor in the first place? If so, and you want to revisit some Jeopardy! moments past, you better do it fast. Five Jeopardy! Collections - including Tournament of Champions III, College Championship II, and Teen Tournament III - will all be leaving Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The Matrix fans also better clear some time for a movie marathon since The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutionswill be leaving the streaming service on Saturday, Feb. 29. And with The Matrix 4 coming next year, this is as good of a time as any to get your franchise refresh in! The service will also lose a slew of other films, including Gangs of New York, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Lincoln, and Trainspotting.

But. hey, Netflix may be losing all that and more, but they're getting a ton of great rom-coms, including The Notebook — who doesn't want Allie (Rachel McAdams) and Noah (Ryan Gosling) to break their hearts all over again — as well as To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the long-awaited sequel to To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

Check out the full list of what's leaving Netflix in February 2020 below. Find out everything that's coming to Netflix in February 2020 here.

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

Feb. 11

Clouds of Sils Maria

Feb. 14

District 9

Feb. 15

Milk

Operator

Peter Rabbit

Feb. 18

The 2000s Season 1

Feb. 19

Charlotte's Web

Gangs of New York

The Eighties Season 1

The Nineties Season 1

The Seventies Season 1

Feb. 20

Lincoln

Feb. 21

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Feb. 26

Our Idiot Brother

Feb. 27

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection

Jeopardy!: College Championship II

Jeopardy!: Teachers' Tournament II

Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III

Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

Feb. 28

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Fear

Trainspotting

Feb. 29

50/50

American Beauty

Anger Management

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Free Willy

Hustle & Flow

Igor

Layer Cake

Rachel Getting Married

Stripes

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mind of a Chef Season 1-5

The Taking of Pelham 123

Up in the Air