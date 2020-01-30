Now that the epic Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournamenthas reached its conclusion, and Ken Jennings is officially the show's bragging rights holder, perhaps you've been hankering to revisit some of the episodes that got him, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer into contention for that honor in the first place? If so, and you want to revisit some Jeopardy! moments past, you better do it fast. Five Jeopardy! Collections - including Tournament of Champions III, College Championship II, and Teen Tournament III - will all be leaving Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 27.
The Matrix fans also better clear some time for a movie marathon since The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutionswill be leaving the streaming service on Saturday, Feb. 29. And with The Matrix 4 coming next year, this is as good of a time as any to get your franchise refresh in! The service will also lose a slew of other films, including Gangs of New York, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Lincoln, and Trainspotting.
But. hey, Netflix may be losing all that and more, but they're getting a ton of great rom-coms, including The Notebook — who doesn't want Allie (Rachel McAdams) and Noah (Ryan Gosling) to break their hearts all over again — as well as To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the long-awaited sequel to To All The Boys I've Loved Before.
Check out the full list of what's leaving Netflix in February 2020 below.
Feb. 11
Clouds of Sils Maria
Feb. 14
District 9
Feb. 15
Milk
Operator
Peter Rabbit
Feb. 18
The 2000s Season 1
Feb. 19
Charlotte's Web
Gangs of New York
The Eighties Season 1
The Nineties Season 1
The Seventies Season 1
Feb. 20
Lincoln
Feb. 21
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Feb. 26
Our Idiot Brother
Feb. 27
Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection
Jeopardy!: College Championship II
Jeopardy!: Teachers' Tournament II
Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III
Feb. 28
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
Primal Fear
Trainspotting
Feb. 29
50/50
American Beauty
Anger Management
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Free Willy
Hustle & Flow
Igor
Layer Cake
Rachel Getting Married
Stripes
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mind of a Chef Season 1-5
The Taking of Pelham 123
Up in the Air