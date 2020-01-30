Out with the old, in with the new on Hulu. After revealing the the heaping list of new titles that will be added to the streaming service in February 2020, Hulu has also announced that several films will soon be disappearing from its library near the end of the month.

If you were hoping to revisit Cameron Crowe's 2000 heart-swelling musician drama Almost Famous, for example, or finally check out Chris Weitz's timely and touching immigration drama A Better Life, now's the time. Plus, if you've never seen Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sigourney Weaver star as a pair of kooky con artists in Heartbreakers, well, you're missing out and should fix that before it's available on Hulu this February.

There are also some cute kids movies, rom-coms, and even some scary horror pics on the way out, so check out the full list of what's leaving Hulu in February 2020 below and plan your to-be-watched list accordingly Meanwhile, find out what's new on Hulu next month here.

Netflix's 2020 Originals: A Complete Guide to the New Series and Movies

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sigourney Weaver, Heartbreakers Photo: Murray Close/MGM Pictures via Getty Images

Feb. 29

A Better Life (2011)

A Stork's Journey (2017)

Airheads (1994)

Almost Famous (2000)

Blast from the Past (1999)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Dennis the Menace Strikes Again (1998)

Exposed (2016)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Hamlet (1990)

Harry Brown (2009)

Heartbreakers (2001)

In Secret (2014)

Just Married (2003)

Knowing (2009)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Nobody's Fool (1995)

Ouija House (2018)

Ouija Séance: The Final Game (2018)

Road House (1989)

Secretary (2002)

Set Up (2011)

Sorority Row (2009)

Transporter 2 (2005)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Wall Street (1987)

Check out the full list of what's coming to Hulu in February 2020 here.