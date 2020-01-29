Narcos: Mexico returns for its second season February 13 on a Roman emperor trip. Miguel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), the godfather of the Mexican drug trade, has conquered his rivals in Colombia and "united the barbarians" of small, local crews into the Guadalajara cartel, which makes him Julius Caesar. But we all remember what happened to Julius Caesar. This story has no happy ending. Probably not even for El Padrino's pet tiger. (Especially not even for El Padrino's pet tiger?)

If Season 1 was about the rise of the cartel, Season 2 will be about the fall. The disappearance of DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) will bring down heat from the Americans on the cartel, led by agent Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy). Breslin will try to weaken Félix Gallardo's empire by sowing division in the ranks, which surely only needs a little bit of help, because people always want to take shots at the king. And lots and lots of shots will be fired.

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 will be released on Netflix Thursday, Feb. 13. Season 1 — and all three seasons of parent series Narcos — are available to stream now.