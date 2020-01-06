Narcos: Mexico returns for Season 2 on Feb. 13, and in anticipation Netflix has released a new teaser for the crime drama. The theme is "No one is untouchable."

In the teaser, the characters sit around the dinner table, with kingpin Miguel Gallardo (Diego Luna) at the head. They all smile to each other's faces, but they're pointing guns at each other under the table. A somber cover of Blondie's "Heart of Glass" plays.

Season 2 of Narcos: Mexico will continue to dramatize the rise of Mexican drug cartels in the mid-1980s, before they were the powerful, market-controlling armies they are now. In Season 2, Guadalajara Cartel founder Gallardo will find that with mo' money comes mo' problems, and it's hard work running an empire, while DEA agent (and series narrator) Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy) gets on the case of getting justice for his colleague Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) and bringing down the kingpin known as El Padrino.

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 premieres Thursday, Feb. 13 on Netflix.

Season 1 — and all three seasons of parent series Narcos — are available to stream now.