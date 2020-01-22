AMC's Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul is moving closer to its endgame as the second-to-last season premieres in just a month. So if you're hoping to catch up on the latest season — or watch all of the first four seasons — before the drama returns for Season 5, you're in luck. Netflix will finally add Better Call Saul Season 4 to its library on Sunday, Feb. 9. That will give audiences exactly two weeks to binge the latest episodes — which brought Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) even closer to becoming his cynical alter ego, Saul Goodman — before the new season premieres on Sunday, Feb. 23 on AMC.

It was announced earlier in January that Better Call Saul will end after Season 6, making the upcoming fifth season the penultimate one for the series. The drama serves as a prequel to Breaking Bad and follows Saul in his days as budding attorney Jimmy McGill, long before he became the amoral lawyer-slash-con man who did all that dirty work for Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).

Better Call Saul Cast Teases 'Amazing' Breaking Bad Easter Eggs in Season 5

Better Call Saul, which was co-created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, features returning Breaking Bad characters like Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), and Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis), and will soon welcome Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) and Steven Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada) into the picture. However, the series really soars with its engrossing cast of original characters, including Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), and, previously, Chuck McGill (Michael McKean). All of those newcomers are organic to Jimmy/Saul's story but were not introduced in Breaking Bad. The show presents a fresh vision of Saul Goodman that many fans might not have expected when the Breaking Bad spin-off was first announced.

So if you're new to the series, now is as good a time as any to find out what all the fuss is about. And if you're already initiated into the Better Call Saul fan club, Netflix's addition of Season 4 sure does make it easier to revisit the show before it returns with new episodes.

Better Call Saul Season 5 premieres Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c on AMC. The series will move to its regular Monday night time slot starting Monday, Feb. 24 at 9/8c.

Better Call Saul Seasons 1-4 are now available on Netflix.