We always knew this day would come, but it doesn't make it hurt any less. AMC revealed Thursday that the Emmy-nominated drama Better Call Saul has been renewed for a sixth and final season of 13 episodes, which will air next year. The news was announced by co-creator and showunner Peter Gould at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Better Call Saul returns for its fifth season in February, picking up immediately after the events of the Season 4 finale, which saw Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) emotionally manipulate his girlfriend, Kim (Rhea Seehorn), and the members of the board who had the power to reinstate his license to practice law in New Mexico. The finale ended with Jimmy deciding to practice law under the name Saul Goodman rather than Jimmy McGill, a huge step in terms of the character's ongoing devolution into the skeezy criminal lawyer we first met on Breaking Bad, so the fact that the end is now in sight should not be too surprising.

When asked whether or not the series, which will end with 63 episodes, one more than Breaking Bad, will eventually reach the point in the timeline when Saul meets Bryan Cranston's Walter White, Gould stayed mostly mum, but he revealed the writers do have a good idea of how the show will end.

"I would say the truth is we didn't have much of an idea — for the first four seasons it was very foggy, and then during the breaking of Season 5 ... I think the fog started to lift a little bit, the headlights started to reach that much further down the road, and we started to see where we think it ends," said Gould. "And I have to say, none of it is what we expected when we started. I'll leave it at that. ... When this season is over, I think you'll have a better understanding of where this is all going."

Gould also confirmed that although Walt and Jesse (Aaron Paul) do not appear in Season 5, two other familiar characters from Breaking Bad will appear this season. Dean Norris will reprise his role as DEA agent (and Walt's brother-in-law) Hank Schrader alongside Steven Michael Quezada's Gomez in the third and fourth episodes of the season. However, that's all he would say on the subject, as he'd like to keep the circumstances of their return under wraps. But leave it to Jonathan Banks, who plays Mike Ehrmantraut, to give us a little tease about what to expect. "I think it's safe to say it gets a little more violent."

Better Call Saul Season 5 premieres with a two-night event on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c and Monday, Feb. 24 at 9/8c. Subsequent episodes will air Mondays at 9/8c on AMC.