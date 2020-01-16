Two familiar faces will appear in Better Call Saul's upcoming fifth season. Showrunner Peter Gould revealed at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday that DEA Agents Hank Schrader and Steven Gomez, as portrayed by Dean Norris and Steven Michael Quezada, are headed to the AMC drama.

Although Gould didn't give any details about how or why they appear — he asked critics to keep the circumstances of their return quiet to preserve the surprise for fans — he did confirm that Hank would be back for two episodes of the new season.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

"[Episodes] 3 and 4 are especially close to our hearts, because we have some of our Breaking Bad family returning," said Gould. "Dean Norris as Hank Schrader comes back in Episodes 3 and 4, and Steven Michael Quezada [as Gomez], and they are great. Working with Dean and Michael was the highlight of the season."

Better Call Saul Season 5 premieres Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c on AMC. The series will move to its regular Monday night time slot starting Monday, Feb. 24 at 9/8c.