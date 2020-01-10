The old Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) can't come to the phone right now — he's practicing law as Saul Goodman. Better Call Saul Season 4 ended with Jimmy deciding to officially embrace his sleazy alias, and TV Guide has an exclusive video that teases the fallout in Season 5. The video, above, kicks off with a glimpse at a shocked Kim (Rhea Seehorn) processing Jimmy's big decision.

"You're gonna call yourself Saul Goodman?" Kim asks.

"I stay Saul Goodman," Jimmy argues. "They call the guy they already know."

The video also features behind-the-scenes interviews with the cast — including Odenkirk, Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando, and Patrick Fabian — previewing the new season, which takes Better Call Saul even closer to Breaking Bad territory. Mando promises "amazing Easter eggs" for fans of the AMC drama's parent series, calling this season "that sweet spot in the roller coaster ride where you're hanging on for dear life."

For Odenkirk, those heightened stakes are what the series has been working toward since the beginning. "To me, it's what we promised," he says. But as the prequel transforms Jimmy into the Saul fans knew in Breaking Bad, that also means some of our favorites could be in more jeopardy.

"It's really funny," says Esposito. "I have such great love for Rhea, but we've never had a scene together. And she looked at me today and she said, 'Hey, if I have a scene with you, does that mean I'm gonna die?'"

Better Call Saul Season 5 premieres Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c on AMC. The series will move to its regular Monday night time slot starting Monday, Feb. 24 at 9/8c.

Michael Mando, Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Photo: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)