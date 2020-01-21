NCIS: Los Angeles: Nate Is Back — And This Time It's Personal Ever since Peter Cambor became a recurring cast member on NCIS: Los Angeles, the return visits of operational psychologist Nate Getz have been rather illuminating.Winter TV: Get the scoop on your favorite returning showsWhile last season revealed Nate to have become exceedingly more skilled in hand-to-hand combat than we ever imagined, this time around, the case is personal, dealing with matters of the mind — and, more importantly, the heart. When the team's investigation of a Marine's dea (more…) Ever since Peter Cambor became a recurring cast member on NCIS: Los Angeles, the return visits of operational psychologist Nate Getz have been rather illuminating.Winter TV: Get the scoop on your favorite returning showsWhile last season revealed Nate to have become exceedingly more skilled in hand-to-hand combat than we ever imagined, this time around, the case is personal, dealing with matters of the mind — and, more importantly, the heart. When the team's investigation of a Marine's death leads them to the morgue, the agents begin to question whether the coroner, Nate's former flirty friend Rose (Kathleen Rose Perkins), is hiding information."Nate kind of has a thing for Rose and Rose kind of has a thing for Nate," Cambor, who now stars on TBS' Wedding Band, tells TVGuide.com….