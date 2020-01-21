Netflix is bringing together some of the internet's greatest loves in February, when the stars of It, the producers of Stranger Things, and the director/executive producer of The End of the F***ing World team up on the story of a superpowered teenage girl. The streaming service announced Tuesday that I Am Not Okay With This, an irreverent coming-of-age story starring Sophia Lillis, will premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The news was accompanied by a series of first-look photos previewing Lillis's reunion with It co-star Wyatt Oleff.
Lillis plays Sydney, a teenage girl dealing with typical high school concerns like family, her budding sexuality, and, obviously, "mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her." Along with Oleff, the series also stars Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong, and Richard Ellis.
I Am Not Okay With This was co-created by director Jonathan Entwistle and writer Christy Hall, who also serve as executive producers alongside Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, and Josh Barry. The series is an adaptation of Charles Forsman's graphic novel of the same name.
The first season consists of seven half-hour episodes. Check out the new photos below.
I Am Not Okay With This premieres Wednesday, Feb. 26 on Netflix.