GLOW star Alison Brie will be returning to your Netflix Originals queue long before Season 4 takes us back into the wrestling ring. The actress stars in Horse Girl, a new film that is poised to be way more twisted than anything we've seen from her before.

Directed by Jeff Baena (Life After Beth, The Little Hours) and executive produced by the Duplass brothers, Horse Girl features Brie as Sarah, an isolated woman who is happiest in her small world filled with arts and crafts stores, zumba classes, supernatural crime shows, and, of course, horses. But just as she meets a young man (John Paul Reynolds) who shows her how much more joyous her life can be, she starts experiencing frightening lucid dreams that leave her waking up in places she's never been before.

Sarah desperately searches for a way to understand what is happening to her before it upends her entire life, only to discover a surprising family connection. Her grandmother, who'd been written off as crazy by her whole family, claimed to be abducted by aliens. Sarah can't help but wonder if the impossible is the only explanation or if this is all happening inside her own head. We'll have to wait till Friday, Feb. 7 — there will be a limited theatrical run in addition to a Netflix drop — to find out the answer to her eerie conundrum. In the meantime, actual Horse Girls should accept our condolences because there seems to be only one horse in this movie.

Horse Girl premieres on Netflix on Friday, Feb. 7.