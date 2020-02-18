Forget The Witcher, Stranger Things, or YOU. Netflix just announced the premiere date we've all been waiting for: On My Block Season 3. The high-stakes comedy will return on Wednesday, March 11.

The news comes as a relief to fans who have been waiting a year to find out what happened to Monse (Sierra Capri), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), Ruby (Jason Genao), and Jamal (Brett Gray) after they were seemingly kidnapped in the Season 2 finale. We say "seemingly" because when we spoke with co-creator Lauren Iungerich last year, she teased that the kids really are going to be in danger when Season 3 picks up, "but it might not be what you think it is." As for what that means precisely, we'll have to wait a few more weeks to find out!

But that isn't the only answer we're itching for. There are also the lingering questions of whether Monse will really leave Freeridge to attend the all-female boarding school, if she and Cesar will be ever reconcile, whether the Roller World money is truly cursed, what the significance may be that Chivo didn't have a gnome counterpart for Little Ricky, and when the group will finally give Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) the appreciation that she deserves! This half-hour comedy has more cliffhangers and burning questions than some prestige dramas, but that's why it's one of the most underrated shows on TV right now — and why we are so relieved that Season 3 is just around the corner.

On My Block Season 3 premieres Wednesday, March 11 on Netflix.