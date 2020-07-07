Hilary Swank is heading to space for her next TV adventure. Netflix has revealed the first look at Away, its new interplanetary drama series, and it looks like Swank's mission to Mars will be a bittersweet one indeed. On the one hand, her character, Emma Green, will be the commander of the historic international crew, but on the other, she'll have to leave her husband, Matt Logan (Josh Charles), and 15-year-old daughter, Lex (Talitha Bateman), far behind, at a time when they need her the most.

The show, which debuts on Friday, Sept. 4, will also focus on the journey of the crew, as their personal dynamics become increasingly complex due to being away from their loved ones back on Earth. Away is created by Andrew Hinderaker and executive produced by Jason Katims and Jessica Goldberg. The series also stars Mark Ivanir as Misha Popov, a Russian cosmonaut and engineer who has the most experience but secretly struggles with his sacrifices; Ato Essandoh as Kwesi Weisberg-Adebayo, a British citizen from Ghana and a botanist who hopes to grow life on Mars; Ray Panthaki as Ram Arya, an Air Force fighter pilot from India who is used to being lonely; Lu Wang as Vivian Wu, a pragmatic chemist from China who left her young son back on Earth; and Monique Curnen as Melissa Ramirez, Emma's liaison to Earth who helps to care for Lex.

Away premieres on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 4.