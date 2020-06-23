Holy hell, Lucifer has officially come back from the dead again and will return for Season 6! Proving for the second time that you just can't keep a good devil down, Netflix announced on social media Tuesday that it has renewed Lucifer for another season, which will be its final season, despite previously announcing that Season 5 would be the show's last.

Rumors first started to swirl about this potential renewal when Netflix entered into talks with Warner Bros. to discuss extending the show another year. Then, executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson signed deals to stay on as co-showrunners if the show did end up getting renewed. Series star Tom Ellis was the next to reportedly re-up his contract (after some back and forth), and now, we can safely say our prayers were answered and we'll be getting more of this delicious series on Netflix moving forward.

the devil made us do it. 😈 #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final. pic.twitter.com/o27z6ToMaV — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 23, 2020

Lucifer, which premiered in 2016 on Fox, was initially canceled in 2018 when the network decided not to move forward with the show, but Netflix opted to save the series the same year.

The first four seasons of Lucifer are available to stream on Netflix. Lucifer Season 5, Part 1, premieres on Netflix on Friday, Aug. 21.

