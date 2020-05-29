After months of back and forth, it looks like Tom Ellis has reportedly reached a deal to star as the title character in a sixth season of Lucifer. Deadline reports that the actor has now signed on to return to his role, along with the rest of the cast and executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, who will serve as showrunners. Netflix has not yet officially renewed the series for Season 6, after Season 5 was billed as the show's final season, but Ellis' contract is expected to expedite that renewal news.

Netflix did not confirm the news when reached by TV Guide for comment.

News of a potential Lucifer Season 6 has been circulating for a while now. In February, TVLine reported that Netflix began talks with Warner Bros. Television to continue the series, despite its previous announcement that the fifth season would be the show's last. Later that month, Modrovich and Henderson reportedly signed their deals to return as showrunners for Season 6. In March, it was reported that Ellis' contract had also been extended to Season 6, but then in April, it was reported that he was still in the negotiation process and that it had reached a standstill.

Per Deadline, the plan for Lucifer Season 6 was to film in September, but now the series will need to complete production on Season 5 first, after it was halted amid the coronavirus pandemic. If Netflix officially renews Lucifer, it will mark the second time the show has been revived; the streaming service saved Lucifer when Fox canceled it after three seasons.

Lucifer's 16-episode fifth season will be split into two halves and will feature a musical episode and a 1940s noir episode featuring features a few musical numbers. Alongside Ellis, Lucifer stars Lauren German, Rachael Harris, D.B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro, and Lesley-Ann Brandt. Inbar Lavi and Tricia Helfer are also returning for Season 5, and Dennis Haysbert has joined the cast as God.



Lucifer Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix.

