Fans should prepare themselves for a more musically-inclined season of Lucifer than we've ever gotten before! It turns out, Lucifer will have two musical episodes this season.

The first, which was announced back in October, will be a 1940s noir episode that will include two musical numbers, but now we know that an entirely musical episode is also in store for us. Entertainment Weekly reports that the ninth episode of Season 5 will be a full-blown musical episode, titled "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam." If that doesn't sell the episode entirely, we don't know what would.

We know Lucifer Season 5 will be a super-sized season with 16 total episodes and it will release the season in two eight-episodes chunks. That means this ninth episode will function as a mid-season premiere in the second wave of episodes.

Other than that, details are strictly on lockdown, but co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich told EW, "We wanted to have a real, grounded story reason why they're singing and dancing, and not just, 'Oh, this is going to be the one where everybody sings and dances... It's been a little game of Tetris [planning the episode] but it's super fun. It's going to be amazing. It's going to be just such a bucket list thing for me."

Lucifer Season 5's premiere date has not yet been announced, but Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix.

Lauren German and Tom Ellis, Lucifer

