It's about to be a hot devil summer. Netflix has announced that the first half of Lucifer Season 5 will premiere on Friday, Aug. 21 — and in true Lucifer form, the streaming platform shared the news in a 66.6-second video roundup of Lucifer's (Tom Ellis) sexiest moments. That should help fans endure the wait until the end of August.

Lucifer's supersized fifth season, which was expanded from 10 to 16 episodes, will be split into two halves on Netflix. The first eight episodes will debut Aug. 21; no word yet on when the back half of the season will premiere.

It's also worth noting that Netflix no longer seems to be branding Season 5 as Lucifer's final season. Though it was expected to be the drama's last ride, it's begun to look like fans might just see Lucifer — which Netflix saved from the TV afterlife after it was canceled at Fox — resurrected again for a sixth season. Ellis has reportedly signed on for Season 6, clearing the way for more potential dates with the devil.

Everything We Know About Lucifer Season 5

Season 5 will pick up in the wake of that massive Season 4 cliffhanger, which ended with Lucifer returning to Hell to save the world — right after he confessed to Chloe (Lauren German) that she's his first love. Deckerstar fans have waited long enough to find out what happens next.

In addition to Ellis and German, Rachael Harris, D.B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro, and Lesley-Ann Brandt will all star in Season 5. Inbar Lavi and Tricia Helfer are also set to return — and Dennis Haysbert will join the series as God.

Lucifer Season 5 premieres Friday, Aug. 21 on Netflix. The first four seasons are now streaming on Netflix.

PHOTOS: The Best Netflix Originals of 2020 So Far