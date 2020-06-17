In terms of all-time greatest religion-based show names, it's safe to say that Warrior Nun probably just shot ahead of both The Young Pope and The New Pope in the ranking. Say it with us: Warrior Nun. The trailer for Netflix's new action/adventure/sci-fi/teen/fantasy/anything/everything series has dropped, and if you think you're prepared for what you're about to see based on the name alone, you're absolutely not.

The show, based on the manga novels of the same name, follows 19-year-old Ava (Alba Baptista), a self-proclaimed "freak" who mysteriously wakes up in a morgue to find that she's now a member of an ancient order that fights demons on Earth. Also, she has a cosmic artifact stuck in her back. But don't worry, in between that, she still finds time for making friends, kissing boys, getting off a lot of quippy comments, and dropping F-bombs. There's a lot of church imagery, but also blood spatters on the wall and very foreboding puffs of red smoke. This series really does have it all.

Created by Simon Barry, Warrior Nun stars Baptista, Tristán Ulloa, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten, Sylvia De Fanti, Emilio Sakraya, Olivia Delcan, Joaquim De Almeida, May Simón Lifschitz, Dimitri Abold, and Charlotte Vega.

Warrior Nun premieres on Netflix on Thursday, July 2.

