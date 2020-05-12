Fuller House's final episodes will see a Tanner triple wedding, and you're all invited. Netflix unveiled the nostalgic trailer for the sitcom's remaining episodes, which offers up a treasure trove of throwback moments alongside more recent memories. Though we hate to say goodbye to this delightful bunch, there's still plenty of reasons to celebrate.

The preview teases a grand ending to the series with D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) and Steve (Scott Weinger), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch), and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) and Fernando (Juan Pablo di Pace) all poised to tie the knot in one big ceremony. And while you can probably expect some tears as the She-Wolf Pack gears up for the next stage of their lives, there will also be lots of laughs — and group hugs — along the way. After all, it's not a Tanner event unless something goes spectacularly wrong.

Expect the original main trio — Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), Uncle Jesse (John Stamos), and Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier) — to drop by along with some other surprise guests who aren't Michelle Tanner (Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen). Let's face it, she's probably not coming.

Bask in the nostalgia by watching the charming trailer above, and check out the official poster below.

Fuller House's final episodes arrive Thursday, June 2 on Netflix.