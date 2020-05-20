Netflix's consistently controversial high school drama 13 Reasons Why is heading into its fourth season and final season in June, and we now have the video evidence to prove it. As you can see in the just-released trailer above, several members of the senior class of Liberty High are trying to keep yet another dangerous secret buried — the truth about who really killed Bryce last season — while attempting to make peace with the wild and unsettling events of the last four years.

You see, someone knows that Monty was framed for Bryce's death, and this shocking revelation puts everyone on edge in Season 4. No one, least of all Clay (Dylan Minnette), is handling this development well. I honestly don't know how these kids can take much more — to say that their lives have been one tragedy after another would be an understatement.

What's Coming to Netflix in June

Showrunner Brian Yorkey and stars Minnette, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Miles Heizer, Ross Butler, and Devin Druid all return for the 10-episode final season, which Netflix promises is "full of twists, turns, and the resounding message that you can't move forward if you're still haunted by the past."

The fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why premieres on Friday, June 5 on Netflix.

