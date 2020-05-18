Now Playing 13 Reasons Why: How Cast Responds to Criticism

Prepare to say goodbye to at least two Netflix Originals next month in June. The streaming service will release its very last batch of Fuller House episodes on Tuesday, June 2, and based on what we've seen so far, the Full House spin-off is closing out with a triple Tanner wedding. Plus, the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why hits the platform on Friday, June 5, and it promises to wrap up all the drama at Liberty High School on what looks to be a very emotional note.

Also ahead on Netflix in June is Spike Lee's original film Da 5 Bloods, which premieres Friday, June 12. The movie centers on a group of African American veterans who return to Vietnam to find the gold they'd left behind. And Ryan Murphy's The Politician returns with its second season on Friday, June 19.

Netflix is expected to release plenty more titles for June soon, but for now, check out everything that we know is coming to the streaming service in June 2020 below. And check back later as more titles roll in!

June 2

Fuller House Season 5, Part 2 (Netflix Original)

June 5

13 Reasons Why Season 4 (Netflix Original)

June 12

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Film)

June 19

The Politician Season 2 (Netflix Original)

June 30

George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half (Netflix Comedy Special)

