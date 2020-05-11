It's almost time to say goodbye to 13 Reasons Why. Netflix unveiled the official premiere date for the teen drama's final episodes, which head to the streaming platform on Friday, June 5. The announcement was accompanied by a heartfelt video of the cast — including Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Miles Heizer, and Grace Saif — during their final table read as well as touching moments in between filming on set.

There were lots of tears, group hugs, and kind words in the video, which featured the haunting song "The Night We Met" by Lord Huron — the same one Hannah (Katherine Langford) and Clay (Minnette) danced to during winter formal back in Season 2. Given the poignant vibe of the video, that song takes on a different meaning here.

"I will never forget this experience for the rest of my life so thank you," an emotional Boe tells the cast and crew.

Season 4 finds Liberty High School's Senior Class gearing up for graduation and the next stage of their young lives. Before they can close the book on this part of their lives, though, they'll need to keep a dangerous secret under wraps while also facing "heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever," per the official description.

Watch the video above and try not to get caught up in your feelings.

13 Reasons Why's fourth and final season arrives Friday, June 5 on Netflix.