You know what they say: out with the old, in with the new. While Netflix will be adding a ton of new original movies and shows — along with gobs of licensed viewing options — to its library in March 2020, the streaming service has also shared its list of those titles will be disappearing from the service next month.

Now is your last chance to enjoy Marvel's Black Panther before it departs Netflix, and movies like Men in Black and Lord of the Rings are on the way out, too. These franchise favorites aren't the only major movies saying goodbye to Netflix next month, either. The clock is also ticking on some cinematic hits like Zodiac, The Dark Knight, and more.

Read the full list of movies and shows which will become unavailable to stream on Netflix in March 2020. (Click here to find out which titles are being added to Netflix in March.)

March 3

Marvel Studios' Black Panther

The Men Who Stare at Goats

March 4

F the Prom

March 7

Blue Jasmine

The Jane Austen Book Club

The Waterboy

March 9

Eat Pray Love

March 14

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection Classic Collection 3

March 15

Coraline

March 17

Being Mary Jane Season 1-4

March 19

The L Word Season 1-6

Zodiac

March 24

Disney's A Wrinkle in Time

March 30

Batman Begins

Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Death at a Funeral

Drugs, Inc. Season 5

Hairspray

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

New York Minute

P.S. I Love You

Paranormal Activity

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Wild Wild West