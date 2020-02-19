You know what they say: out with the old, in with the new. While Netflix will be adding a ton of new original movies and shows — along with gobs of licensed viewing options — to its library in March 2020, the streaming service has also shared its list of those titles will be disappearing from the service next month.
Now is your last chance to enjoy Marvel's Black Panther before it departs Netflix, and movies like Men in Black and Lord of the Rings are on the way out, too. These franchise favorites aren't the only major movies saying goodbye to Netflix next month, either. The clock is also ticking on some cinematic hits like Zodiac, The Dark Knight, and more.
Read the full list of movies and shows which will become unavailable to stream on Netflix in March 2020. (Click here to find out which titles are being added to Netflix in March.)
March 3
Marvel Studios' Black Panther
The Men Who Stare at Goats
March 4
F the Prom
March 7
Blue Jasmine
The Jane Austen Book Club
The Waterboy
March 9
Eat Pray Love
March 14
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection Classic Collection 3
March 15
Coraline
March 17
Being Mary Jane Season 1-4
March 19
The L Word Season 1-6
Zodiac
March 24
Disney's A Wrinkle in Time
March 30
Batman Begins
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Death at a Funeral
Drugs, Inc. Season 5
Hairspray
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
New York Minute
P.S. I Love You
Paranormal Activity
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Wild Wild West