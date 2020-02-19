Next Up Julian McMahon Would Love to Be on Charmed

Get ready for some more of the Byrde family's criminal misadventures, because Ozark Season 3 is arriving to Netflix on Friday, March 27, and it looks like Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) are going to be cashing in all of their chips with that new casino business. The streaming service will also debut its new limited series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, starring Octavia Spencer as the title trailblazing haircare entrepreneur, on Friday, March 20; the third season of teen dramedy On My Block on Wednesday, March 11; and the second season of thrilling Korean zombie drama Kingdom on Friday, March 13.

In addition to those original titles, Netflix has also revealed that it'll be adding original movies including mystery thriller Spenser Confidential with Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke on Friday, March 6; drama Lost Girls with Amy Ryan on Friday, March 13; and excellent licensed movies like GoodFellas, Donnie Brasco, and The Shawshank Redemption (all Sunday, March 1).

Check out the full list of what's coming to Netflix in March 2020 below. Here's what's leaving Netflix in March.

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, Ozark Photo: Netflix

TBA

ARASHI's Diary - Voyage (New Episodes) (Netflix Documentary)

The English Game (Netflix Original)

Ladies Up (Netflix Comedy Special)

March 1

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

GoodFellas

Haywire

He's Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman Season 3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine's Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from Texas

March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)

March 4

Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything

March 5

Castlevania Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)

March 6

Guilty (Netflix Film)

I am Jonas (Netflix Film)

Paradise PD Part 2 (Netflix Original)

The Protector Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Spenser Confidential (Netflix Film)

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)

Ugly Delicious Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)

March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Netflix Family)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)

March 11

The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)

Dirty Money Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Last Ferry

On My Block Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Summer Night

March 12

Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)

March 13

100 Humans (Netflix Original)

BEASTARS (Netflix Anime)

Bloodride (Netflix Original)

Elite Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Go Karts (Netflix Film)

Kingdom Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Lost Girls (Netflix Film)

The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)

Women of the Night (Netflix Original)

March 15

Aftermath

March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)

All American Season 2

Black Lightning Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)

March 18

Lu Over the Wall

March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)

Feel Good (Netflix Original)

March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix Documentary)

Archibald's Next Big Thing: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Buddi (Netflix Family)

Dino Girl Gauko Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Greenhouse Academy Season 4 (Netflix Family)

The Letter for the King (Netflix Family)

Maska (Netflix Film)

The Platform (Netflix Film)

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix Original)

Ultras (Netflix Film)

Tiger King (Netflix Documentary)

March 23

Sol Levante (Netflix Anime)

March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix Documentary)

Curtiz (Netflix Film)

The Occupant (Hogar) (Netflix Film)

Signs (Netflix Original)

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

March 26

7SEEDS Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

Blood Father

Unorthodox (Netflix Original)

March 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Decline (Netflix Film)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)

Il processo (Netflix Original)

Killing Them Softly

Ozark Season 3 (Netflix Original)

There's Something in the Water True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Family)

Uncorked (Netflix Film)