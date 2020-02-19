Get ready for some more of the Byrde family's criminal misadventures, because Ozark Season 3 is arriving to Netflix on Friday, March 27, and it looks like Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) are going to be cashing in all of their chips with that new casino business. The streaming service will also debut its new limited series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, starring Octavia Spencer as the title trailblazing haircare entrepreneur, on Friday, March 20; the third season of teen dramedy On My Block on Wednesday, March 11; and the second season of thrilling Korean zombie drama Kingdom on Friday, March 13.
In addition to those original titles, Netflix has also revealed that it'll be adding original movies including mystery thriller Spenser Confidential with Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke on Friday, March 6; drama Lost Girls with Amy Ryan on Friday, March 13; and excellent licensed movies like GoodFellas, Donnie Brasco, and The Shawshank Redemption (all Sunday, March 1).
Check out the full list of what's coming to Netflix in March 2020 below. Here's what's leaving Netflix in March.
TBA
ARASHI's Diary - Voyage (New Episodes) (Netflix Documentary)
The English Game (Netflix Original)
Ladies Up (Netflix Comedy Special)
March 1
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
GoodFellas
Haywire
He's Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman Season 3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine's Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from Texas
March 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)
March 4
Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything
March 5
Castlevania Season 3 (Netflix Anime)
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)
March 6
Guilty (Netflix Film)
I am Jonas (Netflix Film)
Paradise PD Part 2 (Netflix Original)
The Protector Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Spenser Confidential (Netflix Film)
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)
Ugly Delicious Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
March 8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)
March 10
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Netflix Family)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)
March 11
The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)
Dirty Money Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Last Ferry
On My Block Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Summer Night
March 12
Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)
March 13
100 Humans (Netflix Original)
BEASTARS (Netflix Anime)
Bloodride (Netflix Original)
Elite Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Go Karts (Netflix Film)
Kingdom Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Lost Girls (Netflix Film)
The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)
Women of the Night (Netflix Original)
March 15
Aftermath
March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)
All American Season 2
Black Lightning Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)
March 18
Lu Over the Wall
March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)
Feel Good (Netflix Original)
March 20
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix Documentary)
Archibald's Next Big Thing: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Buddi (Netflix Family)
Dino Girl Gauko Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Greenhouse Academy Season 4 (Netflix Family)
The Letter for the King (Netflix Family)
Maska (Netflix Film)
The Platform (Netflix Film)
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix Original)
Ultras (Netflix Film)
Tiger King (Netflix Documentary)
March 23
Sol Levante (Netflix Anime)
March 25
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix Documentary)
Curtiz (Netflix Film)
The Occupant (Hogar) (Netflix Film)
Signs (Netflix Original)
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
March 26
7SEEDS Part 2 (Netflix Anime)
Blood Father
Unorthodox (Netflix Original)
March 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Decline (Netflix Film)
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)
Il processo (Netflix Original)
Killing Them Softly
Ozark Season 3 (Netflix Original)
There's Something in the Water True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Family)
Uncorked (Netflix Film)