Looking for the best shows and movies to watch on Netflix in March? Great, because conveniently, we have a list of all the best shows and movies to watch on Netflix in March! This month has third seasons of three crime-filled series, Mark Wahlberg feeling the vibrations in an action-comedy, and a guy stuffing his face with food that isn't pretty. Even though there's no standout must-see show, March has a wildly diverse lineup, with something for even the biggest of TV snobs. If you can't find something to watch on Netflix in March, that's on you.

Need more? Check out the full list of what's new on Netflix in March. We also have our picks for what's coming to Amazon in March, as well as everything that's coming to Amazon and Hulu. If you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, take a look at out Watch This Now! page, which has everything we're watching.

The Best Netflix Shows and Movies in March

David Chang, Ugly Delicious Photo: Netflix

Ugly Delicious

Premieres: March 6

Celebrity chef David Chang returns for a second course of chomping on food that wouldn't be featured on a magazine cover unless that magazine was called This Food Looks Disgusting Monthly. OK, maybe that's a bit of an exaggeration, but the mantra behind Ugly Delicious is that all the fancy small plates you spend $40 on are fine, but the real good food is slopped on a dish from a hole-in-the-wall restaurant. The abbreviated second season (it's merely an appetizer at just four episodes) is more polished than the first — whether that's a good thing or not is up to you — as David spends more time immersing himself in cuisines by traveling around cities and less time waiting in lines for food trucks. There's even a very personal episode about chefs having kids (Chang recently became a father), which is more about the job than the food. But the real reason you should watch is in the episode that looks at Indian food, where you can see Aziz Ansari's parents again after they stole scenes in Master of None. [Trailer]





Spenser Confidential Photo: Daniel McFadden

Spenser Confidential

Premieres: March 6

Five-foot-eight-inch action superstar Mark Wahlberg stars in this action-comedy directed by Peter Berg, their fifth collaboration following popcorn flicks like Lone Survivor, Patriots Day, and Mile 22. That doesn't mean we think Spenser Confidential is going to be good, but it will feature some exploding cars and Wahlberg punching many people in the face. Wahlberg plays an ex-cop AND an ex-con who just got out of the clink after being framed and takes on corruption at the highest levels in law enforcement, probably in Boston or some place like that. Even the explosions have accents. [Trailer]





On My Block Photo: Kevin Estrada/Netflix

On My Block

Premieres: March 11

On the outside, On My Block looks like a simple coming-of-age story about minority youths in Los Angeles coping with the realities of their community while trying to make it through high school. But the clever show, from Awkward creator Lauren Iungerich, pulls no punches by showing the impact crime and violence, which is always around the corner in their neighborhoods, have in these kids' lives (just watch the Season 1 finale to see what I mean). Yet it also buzzes with the energy, humor, and authenticity that many popular shows about teens ignore. [Trailer]





Elite Photo: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes

Elite

Premieres: March 13

Public schools aren't that bad; everyone knows private schools are where kids really get into trouble. Elite is a hit Netflix series from Spain, following students at the well-to-do Las Encinas High School as they cope with murder, police investigations, and wrongful arrests, all while also dealing with wild parties, make-out sessions, and popularity. There are some Riverdale vibes without the cults, bear attacks, and mind-control drugs, but it's also clearly influenced by How to Get Away With Murder with its liberal use of flash-forwards loaded with intrigue while the present-day timeline shows viewers how things get to that point. We'll go out on a limb and say it has something to do with teenagers making bad decisions. [Trailer]





Kingdom Photo: JUHAN NOH/Netflix

Kingdom

Premieres: March 13

We don't really need any new zombie shows, but if we're going to watch them, they'd better have some sort of twist. Netflix's Kingdom, the first South Korean original Netflix series, was one of 2019's brightest surprises for exactly that reason. Kingdom features the undead relentlessly tearing people apart, sure, but it sets all the action during Korea's Joseon period in the late 16th Century. That means no headshots from shotguns, but who needs that when you have sharp blades slicing heads clean off? A fine mix of historical fiction and supernatural horror, Kingdom has brought the zombie drama back from the dead. And there's absolutely zero talk about doing what it takes to survive while also retaining humanity like a certain other zombie show out there. [Trailer]





The Letter for the King Photo: Netflix

The Letter for the King

Available: March 20

Before Game of Thrones came along, fantasy belonged to all ages, not just fans of boobs and dismemberments. Netflix brings swords and chivalry back to families with The Letter for the King, an adaptation of a popular Dutch novel about a teenage boy who — what else? — fulfills his destiny, in this case delivering an important letter to the king of a neighboring kingdom. There won't be much blood, but that didn't stop Netflix from dropping big bucks into the budget. This is Game of Thrones with training wheels. [Trailer]





Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution Photo: Steve Honisgbaum

Crip Camp

Available: March 25

One of the films produced by the Obamas as part of their deal with Netflix, Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution is a documentary about a summer camp for people with disabilities down the road from Woodstock that's run by hippies. Hailed as a "utopia" separated from the outside world, the camp changed those who attended not just for the summer, but for their entire lives. [Trailer]





Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, Ozark Photo: Netflix

Ozark

Available: March 27

Test out the blues and greens on your TV once again with the third season of Ozark, which returns as dark and nerve-racking as ever. It deservedly gets comparisons to Breaking Bad -- Jason Bateman plays an honest man who, through TV drama circumstances, finds himself on the wrong side of the law and ends up money laundering for cartels to stay alive. Hauling his family out to the Ozarks, he navigates the murderous cartel, opportunistic hillbillies, and the FBI, while also trying to keep his family safe. [Trailer]

Want to know what else is coming to Netflix? Here's everything new on Netflix in March.