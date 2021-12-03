The Top Movies and Shows on Disney+ to Watch Right Now (December 2021)

The best movies and shows on Disney+ are a varied bunch, but they all have something in common: They have the power to bring a family together. Whether it's a Marvel series like Hawkeye, a Nat Geo nature documentary like The Secrets of the Whales, a Pixar hit like Luca, or a hidden gem from the Disney library like The Straight Story, everything on this list is something your family could watch tonight. (Though your mileage may vary, of course; Bluey and Hamilton are both great, but they appeal to different age groups.) All of Disney+'s different divisions are represented.

This is a list of the best movies to watch on Disney+ right now. To keep things relevant, we're specifically highlighting the best recent releases (whether they're new to the world or just D+), Disney+ originals, and some of our own personal favorites.

Looking for the best movies and TV shows to watch on Disney+ this month or the best Christmas movies on Disney+?

For fans of: Coming-of-age stories, "the cheese touch"

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Disney+

Jeff Kinney's best-selling books get another film adaptation — three live-action Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies have been made already — this time in the simple stick-figure animation style of the books but blown out in 3D CGI. Yeah, it looks slightly creepy, but it also fits the potty humor of the comics as Greg Heffley navigates kids who shave, gross bathrooms, and playground cheese in his first year of middle school. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Riveting documentaries, heroism

The Rescue National Geographic

National Geographic's acclaimed documentary on the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue from Free Solo directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin is now on Disney+. It tells the thrilling stories of the divers who risked their lives to save members of a boys soccer team and their coach who were trapped in an underwater cave system. (The stories of the survivors were locked up by Netflix, which will air a miniseries about their ordeals next year.) This is one of those documentaries where knowing how it ends does nothing to diminish the power of the story. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Rennerness, thinking Die Hard is a Christmas movie

Number of seasons: 1



Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner, Hawkeye Marvel Studios

The latest Marvel series (I might not ever get over how quickly and thoroughly Disney+ and Marvel flooded the zone and made these MCU shows feel like they'd always been around to the point of exhaustion) is a particularly fun one. It's about Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), the Avengers' regular guy archer, battling bad guys in New York City at Christmastime while reluctantly mentoring Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), an enthusiastic young woman who wants to be a world-saving archer just like him – literally. She's wearing his old costume. Renner and Steinfeld have great chemistry, and the action sequences are satisfying. A show where the redshirts are called "the Tracksuit Mafia" knows how to have a good time. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

For fans of: Star Wars, Westerns, cute puppets

Number of seasons: 2



The Mandalorian Disney+

At this point in our nation's history, it's possible that The Mandalorian is a little bit underrated. Everyone knows it's massively popular and loves Grogu and has seen all the memes. But we don't always acknowledge that The Mandalorian is better than any other show currently on TV at reformatting the mission-of-the-week episodic structure of television's past for the heavily serialized streaming present. When everything else is trying to be a ten-hour movie, The Mandalorian is proudly a TV show, giving every episode its own beginning, middle, and end in addition to its place in the overarching series-long story of the titular bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) and his journey to deliver Grogu, aka "the child," aka "Baby Yoda," to people who will take care of him. It's the best Star Wars project of the Disney era, with more soul in just the way the camera shoots Mando than in the whole sequel trilogy. It's so big, it already has its own spin-off: The Book of Boba Fett is coming Dec. 29. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

For fans of: Christmas music, Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney/Fred Hayes

Olivia Rodrigo is not just the biggest new pop star of 2021. Separate from her recording career, she's also the star of the Disney+ musical comedy series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, in which she plays a musical theater-obsessed high school student who's acting in an adaptation of High School Musical at her school. It's pretty meta. That show has run for two seasons so far, and got a holiday special last year that's worth dusting off this Christmas season, in the wake of Rodrigo's ascent to superstardom. Or at least watch her beautiful cover on Joni Mitchell's "River" from the special. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

For fans of: Billie Eilish, SoCal, orchestras supporting pop stars

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Disney+

Singer/artist/pop star Billie Eilish plays the entirety of her 2021 album Happier Than Ever in sequential order on stage at the famed Hollywood Bowl in this concert film that branches out from Disney+'s usual fare. Sometimes Eilish is on stage with just a drummer and guitarist for her more intimate songs, sometimes she's joined by the Los Angeles Philharmonic for the grander songs. In interstitials, she's even animated almost like a Disney princess as she drives along the coast, and drones tower over Los Angeles to give a birds-eye look at the city. Watch it as a superfan or throw it on in the background during your cocktail party and you'll be fine. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: swoonworthy romance, gothic imagery, topiary sculptures

Johnny Depp, Edward Scissorhands

Director Tim Burton was inspired by the popular drinking game Edward Fortyhands when dreaming up this classic romantic fantasy film. While growing up in the suburbs, he watched his classmates tape 40oz bottles of malt liquor to their hands, which made him imagine "what if instead of bottles, the hands were scissors?" All right, that's a joke – Scissorhands came first, not Fortyhands – but still, the drinking game shows the cultural impact and legacy of the 1990 film. It stars Johnny Depp as the titular Frankenstein's monster, a sweet, sensitive young man who's isolated from society because he's different but just wants to love. Depp and Winona Ryder, who plays Edward's love interest Kim Boggs, were at the peak of their powers, as was Burton, whose sense of gothic whimsy was perfected here. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

For fans of: John, Paul, George, and Ringo

The Beatles: Get Back Apple Corps Ltd.

In 1969, a documentary crew filmed the Beatles as they were recording what ended up being their final album, Let It Be, and preparing for their famous concert on the roof of their label's office building, their final live performance, which was documented in the 1970 film Let It Be. This three-part, eight-hour docuseries is built out of the hundreds of hours of unused archival footage from those sessions. The film was painstakingly restored by director Peter Jackson, who cut it into a fly-on-the-wall documentary that simply shows the lads from Liverpool at work. It's the most unvarnished look at the Beatles' creative process ever, capturing them at unguarded moments of interpersonal tension and spontaneous joy. It will test the patience of anyone who isn't a Beatles diehard, but even casual fans will want to check out the complete rooftop concert in Part 3. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

For fans of: Kids who are smarter than you, inspiring stories, STEM

Daniela Blanco, Own the Room Future of Work Film Inc.

National Geographic hosts a pair of films from directors Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster about kids making a difference in the world that are so delightful you'll want to watch more than one, which is why both are on this list. 2018's Science Fair follows nine kids from around the world as they compete in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, and 2021's Own the Room follows five kids from different countries as they compete in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards. The formula is the same because Costantini and Foster have found one that works well: These precocious kids are doing amazing things and inspiring others to do the same, not from any sense of self-interest, but from a desire to make the world a better place. This is hope for our future in documentary form. -Tim Surette [Own the Room Trailer | Science Fair Trailer]

For fans of: The Pixar movie Up!, doggos

Number of seasons: 1



Dug Days Disney+/Pixar

Disney+'s forays into expanding the universes of its existing properties have varied in quality, with the most attention and success obviously going to anything Marvel or Star Wars related. But extensions of Pixar's films have been mostly forgettable, aside from Toy Story's Forky Asks a Question and this series of shorts from the movie Up. Dug, the wide-eyed squirrel-chasing pup who can talk thanks to a voice contraption around his neck, is the perfect subject for the five eight-minute shorts, his innocent and naive perspective on the world producing heartfelt moments with his owner Carl (Ed Asner, in one of his final roles) and never overstaying its welcome. Dug Days is just great. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Space, space walks, space everythings

Number of seasons: 1



Among the Stars NASA

Dads, did you know that there's dad content on Disney+, too? This absorbing docuseries about astronaut Chris Cassidy trying to get back into space for one last mission is full of eye-popping footage from outside the atmosphere, following astronauts on the International Space Station as they spacewalk around the floating station with nothing but the big blue orb of Earth and the blackness of deep space behind them. But it really shows the hard work that goes into putting a person in space not just from the astronauts, but from the engineers and scientists back home who have to get them there. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: American history, Broadway musicals, fake rap

Leslie Odom Jr. and Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton Disney+

If somehow you haven't already seen the concert film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's era-defining Broadway musical, you might as well change that now. It's one of those rare cultural phenomenons that actually lives up to the hype. Don't let Miranda's cringe-inducing lip-biting selfie keep you from experiencing art that really is as good as people say it is. Miranda plays Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, who rises from nothing to become one of the most influential voices in the creation of the American government. You've heard all about why it's culturally important, about how it brings hip-hop to musical theater and reclaims American history for people of color. But do you know how good of a song "Wait for It" is? -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

For fans of: Heights, people doing things that you would never do

Alex Honnold, Free Solo Jimmy Chin/National Geographic

Disney+ is home to the 2019 Academy Award winner for Best Documentary Feature, a white-knuckle thriller following mountain climber Alex Honnold as he attempts the absolutely unnecessary yet oh-so impressive task of free climbing — no harness, no safety net — Yosemite's El Capitan, a 3,000 foot tall sheer face of granite, against the will of gravity. While not for those with even the slightest hint of acrophobia, Free Solo is a mesmerizing character study of a man who has set his mind on achieving the impossible at the own risk of his life. It's not a spoiler to say he accomplishes his feat, either, but the interesting part is at what cost. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Underdogs, Reilly from Letterkenny

Number of seasons: 1



The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Disney/Liane Hentscher

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers came out during a flurry of television revivals, reboots, and remakes, so you'll be forgiven for dismissing it as another poor attempt by a creatively starved streaming service to mine nostalgia for some quick bucks. But Game Changers is the rare case that understands that a do-over needs to be made for today's audiences as much as those who enjoyed the original. This time around, the Mighty Ducks have become the bad guys, an elitist youth hockey program that has shed the underdog image and only accepts the best of the best. When one boy's dreams of joining the Ducks is crushed, his mom (Lauren Graham) starts a new hockey team full of misfits... which seems a lot like the old Mighty Ducks. The charming show is surprisingly funny for all ages, with a heart in the right place and a great cast of kids. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Feminism, knitting

Purl Pixar

Pixar has a program called SparkShorts where rising filmmakers at the animation powerhouse use the studio's resources to make short films that aren't traditional Pixar material. All of the SparkShorts are available on Disney+, and they're all worthwhile, but the first one, Purl, is especially good. It comes from writer-director Kristen Lester, and follows an anthropomorphic ball of yarn as she gets a job at B.R.O. Capital, is ignored by her all-male colleagues, changes who she is to fit in with the company's macho culture, and eventually sees the error of her ways and works to make the company inclusive and welcoming to balls of yarn who join after her. It's a resonant story about feminism with funny jokes and clever animation. Kristen Lester is going places. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

For fans of: Brendan Fraser, live-action adaptations of old cartoons

Brendan Fraser, George of the Jungle Walt Disney Pictures

This 1997 comedy is one of those movies kids watched over and over again on VHS, and one of the main reasons why Brendan Fraser is so beloved by the internet. Fraser plays the titular Tarzan-type dude who was raised by animals in the African jungle and is brought to San Francisco by Ursula Stanhope (Leslie Mann), his Jane. It's silly stuff – it's based on a Saturday morning cartoon from 1967, after all – but Fraser sells it with his sweet, wide-eyed naïveté and gift for physical comedy. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

For fans of: Saving Christmas, likeable actors

Anna Kendrick, Noelle Cate Cameron/Disney

This Christmas movie was one of Disney+'s first original movies, released on the day the streaming service launched in 2019. It stars Anna Kendrick as Noelle Kringle, daughter of Kris, who recently passed away. That means Noelle's brother Nick (Bill Hader) is the new Santa Claus, but Nick is having a hard time filling the suit. Noelle suggests he take the weekend before Christmas off, and he goes AWOL. So it's up to Noelle to leave the North Pole and go out into the world to find him in time for Christmas. Just from that description you can undoubtedly predict how it will end, but this isn't the kind of movie you watch for its gripping plot. You watch it for a dose of Christmas cheer from some charismatic comic performers, and on that front, Noelle delivers. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

For fans of: Kids, dogs, family values

Number of seasons: 3



Bluey ABC Kids (Australia)

Considered one of the best family shows that adults can watch with their kids, Bluey does the impossible when it comes to programming targeted at youngsters: It portrays a realistic look at family life. No ridiculous adventures, no dumbed-down potty humor, no screaming. Just a family of Blue Heeler dogs enjoying their time together, led by the father Bandit, a dad whose participation in his two pups' lives is nothing short of admirable. That's the charm of Bluey; the kids play like real kids do, and the parents instill moral values in them. It's astonishingly refreshing in its simplicity. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Cute monsters, sweet coming-of-age stories

Luca Disney/Pixar

Pixar's most recent film is one of its lightest. Luca is a gentle, brightly colored romp through Italy in the late '50s from the point of view of Luca (voice of Jacob Tremblay), an anxious young sea monster who dreams of escaping his humdrum life as a goatfish herder and exploring life on the surface. But he's afraid, because he's always been told the surface world is dangerous, because humans want to kill sea monsters. He meets Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer), a slightly older sea monster who regularly goes up on land. Alberto lets Luca in on a secret: When sea monsters get out of the water, they shapeshift into human forms. Together, they go on a journey of self-discovery and overcoming fear. Since the movie was released last summer, kids have found a new catchphrase to silence the nagging voice in their head that tells them they can't do something: "Silencio Bruno!" -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

For fans of: Undersea mammals, nature documentaries

Number of seasons: 1



Secrets of the Whales National Geographic for Disney+/Adam Geiger

WHIIIeeeeEEEaaaOOOOOOOO. That's whale-speak for "you should watch this fascinating National Geographic docuseries about whale social structure." Beautifully filmed over the course of three years in two dozen locations all over the world, the doc dives deep into how orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals, and sperm whales communicate and organize their communities. If you ever wondered if whales have souls or not, Secrets of the Whales will settle the question for you. It comes from executive producer James Cameron, who recruited his old pal Sigourney Weaver to narrate. It won the Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series in 2021. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

For fans of: Anime, outside-the-box takes on worn material

Number of seasons: 1



Star Wars: Visions Lucasfilm Ltd.

Star Wars is a tightly controlled franchise, but there's still room for experimentation within it. For example, Lucasfilm, the Disney subsidiary that makes Star Wars, gave seven Japanese studios relatively free rein to make their own Star Wars anime shorts. And these are not anime-influenced – they're straight-up anime. As far as I can tell, this is the first Star Wars project not originally in English, though the English dubs have a pretty star-studded cast, including Neil Patrick Harris, Alison Brie, and Simu Liu, to name a few folks. Visions is an envelope-pushing project that's a lot more creatively interesting than, say, The Rise of Skywalker. If you're a Star Wars fan who's been looking to explore the less mainstream world of anime, this could be your entry point. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

For fans of: '90s animation, pre-Disney Marvel

Number of seasons: 5



X-Men: The Animated Series 20th Television

In the '90s, two animated superhero series stood head and shoulders above all the rest: Batman: The Animated Series and X-Men: The Animated Series. They were two of the earliest comic book adaptations that made people say, "you know, maybe we should take this whole superhero thing seriously." The complete run of X-Men: The Animated series, which aired on Saturday mornings from 1992 to 1997, is on Disney+, which will also be home to the revival of the series, called X-Men '97, which is coming in 2023. It will be the first X-Men project produced by Marvel Studios following some sticky rights deals. But before the revival drops, you might enjoy getting caught up on the original series. (Meanwhile, Batman: The Animated Series is currently on/getting revived at HBO Max.) -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

For fans of: Amy Adams, princess parody, New York Frickin' City

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, Enchanted Disney+

Step out of the usual Disney mold with this rom-com that's a wink and a nudge at Disney's animated classics now that it finally hit Disney+ in late 2021. Amy Adams stars as Giselle, your typical singing and dancing wide-eyed animated Disney princess who gets transported to live-action New York City, where she gets life lessons in reality and New Yorkers get dazzled (or irritated) at her naïveté and innocence. It's appropriate for all audiences, with silly high jinx for the kids and Disney satire for the grown-ups. A sequel, Disenchanted, is due out in 2022. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Swashbuckling adventures, a wisecrackin' Rock, totally OK movies

Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, and Jack Whitehall, Jungle Cruise Disney

Most people subscribe to Disney+ for the Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars movies, but let's not forget the lot from Walt Disney Pictures. (That's right, John Carter is on Disney+!) The latest big WD movie to hit Disney+ is the 2020 action-adventure Jungle Cruise, which, yes, is based on the Disneyland ride of the same name, but is more than just a guy on a boat making bad puns (though Dwayne Johnson does do an effective extended bit on that). Johnson plays a man with a boat who helps a woman (Emily Blunt) and her brother (Jack Whitehall) go deep into the Amazon to find a mystical place before the bad guys do. It's a family-friendly film that's entertaining but not TOO entertaining. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Ambitious TV for children, Scotland

Number of seasons: 3



Gargoyles Disney+

This animated series ran from 1994 to 1997, and became a cult classic for its sophisticated tone and storytelling. It's about a group of gargoyles, mythological creatures from ancient Scotland who turn to stone during the day and fight crime by night. A thousand years ago, a curse put them in suspended animation, but now they're awakened in modern-day Manhattan. They're in constant conflict with David Xanatos, the conniving billionaire who brought them out of hibernation and wants to use them for his own ends, and helped in their quest to help people by NYPD officer Elisa Maza. The series draws on mythology and Shakespeare for its storylines, and has great voice acting from a cast headed up by Keith David as Goliath, the leader of the gargoyles. It's a worthy candidate for a reboot or revival at some point in the next few years. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

For fans of: Rural Midwestern life, movies that make you go "WHAT?" when you find out who made them

Richard Farnsworth, The Straight Story Walt Disney Pictures

A wholesome hidden gem of a movie about an old man named Alvin Straight (Richard Farnsworth) who drives his ancient John Deere tractor 240 miles from Iowa to Wisconsin to see his ailing brother, to whom he hasn't spoken in a decade. The plot is really that simple, with Alvin encountering interesting people who help him along his journey. It's a plain-spoken, kind-hearted slice of Americana that still manages to avoid sentimentality. And the wild twist of this G-rated family film is that it's directed by David Lynch, the legendary autuer behind arthouse freakouts like Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive. Yes! In 1999, David Lynch made a Disney movie! And it's great! -Liam Mathews [Trailer]