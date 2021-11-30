Diary of a Wimpy Kid Disney+

Disney+ is ending its strong 2021 on a high note, with several new releases, one of which may become one of the most popular shows this year AND next year. The Book of Boba Fett, a spin-off of The Mandalorian featuring one of Star Wars' most cherished characters, premieres on Dec. 29, with new episodes released weekly into 2022. Marvel's Hawkeye wraps up its first season on Dec. 22, just in time for Clint Barton to make it home for Christmas. And after a month in theaters, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Encanto comes to Disney's streaming service.

Our list of suggestions for the best shows and movies on Disney+ in December is below.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Disney+ in December

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Premieres Friday, Dec. 3

Jeff Kinney's best-selling books get another film adaptation — three live-action Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies have been made already — this time in the simple stick-figure animation style of the books but blown out in 3D CGI. Yeah, it looks slightly creepy, but it also fits the potty humor of the comics as Greg Heffley navigates kids who shave, gross bathrooms, and playground cheese in his first year of middle school.



The Rescue

Premieres Friday, Dec. 3

National Geographic's acclaimed documentary on the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue from Free Solo directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin comes home in early December. It tells the thrilling stories of the divers who risked their lives to save members of a boys soccer team and their coach who were trapped in an underwater cave system. (The stories of the survivors were locked up by Netflix, which will air a miniseries about their ordeals next year.) This is one of those documentaries where knowing how it ends does nothing to diminish the power of the story.



Hawkeye

Season 1 finale Friday, Dec. 22

Will Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) make it home in time for Christmas? That about sums up what the latest Marvel series is about, with smaller details like saving lives and stopping bad guys in there, as well. Renner's Barton teams up with Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop in this action-adventure film set one year after Avengers: Endgame.



Encanto

Streaming premiere Friday, Dec. 24

Disney's latest animated movie hits Mickey's streaming service a month after it premiered to positive reviews in theaters. Encanto is another Walt Disney Animation Studios musical, featuring all-new songs from tunesmith Lin-Manuel Miranda that tell the story of a family in Colombia who are bestowed with magical powers. Well, all except for one of the daughters (Stephanie Beatriz), who must work to bring her family back together when their powers begin to disappear. Is it as good as Moana? Probably not, but nothing is.



The Book of Boba Fett

Series premiere Wednesday, Dec. 29

How does Disney spell Star Wars? $tar War$! Every character in the Star Wars canon gets a series, and none deserve it more than Boba Fett, the badass bounty hunter who didn't actually do a whole lot in the movies, but looked so cool not doing a whole lot that he became the most-wanted action figure in the early 1980s. The Book of Boba Fett is technically a spin-off of The Mandalorian, and stars Temuera Morrison as Mr. Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand as they nab bad guys in Jabba the Hutt's old stomping grounds.



Looking for more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them! And if you're looking for more hand-picked recommendations based on TV shows you love, we have those too.