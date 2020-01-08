Netflix is taking us back to Ozark on March 27. The gripping drama about a family hiding in the Ozarks after patriarch Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) finds his money laundering scheme collapsing beneath him returns for Season 3 with quite a few tricks up its sleeve.

Season 3 picks up six months after the explosive (R.I.P. Marty's office) Season 2 finale, in which Wendy (Laura Linney) halted her husband's plans to run — again — and stepped up to square the family's obligations to the cartel her husband was laundering money for. Expect a tense family dynamic this season, which finds Wendy and Marty at odds over the casino, aka a brand new money laundering system for the cartel. The casino is stable for now, but considering Marty's exceptionally naive moves last season that kicked off a war with the Kansas City mob, don't expect it to stay that way for long.

That's not the only disruptive force set to change the course of Season 3. We'll also see Wendy's brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey) roll through town for a visit. We're betting it has something to do with the fact that Wendy is turning into quite the crime boss, particularly as she's making plans for expansion with the cartel.

Ozark also stars Emmy winner Julia Garner, Janet McTeer, Sofia Hublitz, Skyler Gaertner, and Jordana Spiro.

Check out some of the first photos from Season 3 below.

Ozark Season 3 premieres Friday, March 27 on Netflix.

