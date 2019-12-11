Next Up The Blacklist 7x06 Sneak Peek The Team Makes a Fatal Mistake

UPDATE: Netflix has now confirmed to TV Guide that Friends will be "expiring" from the streaming service on Dec. 31.

EARLIER: We've known since July that Friends will be leaving Netflix in early 2020 for its new home at HBO Max, but when exactly will the beloved sitcom no longer be there for you? The Netflix interface lists Friends as available until Jan. 1, but the streaming service didn't include the sitcom in the list of shows and movies leaving Netflix in January 2020, which might mean Friends fans will get a little extra time with the Central Perk crew. (Netflix has not responded to TV Guide's request for comment.)

Still, Netflix has confirmed several shows and films that are definitely set to disappear from its streaming library in the new year, including the series Maron and La Reina del Sur and films like Æon Flux, American Psycho, Grease, Panic Room, and Revolutionary Road.

Check out the full list of what's leaving Netflix in January 2020 below.

David Schwimmer, Friends

Jan. 11

Becoming Jane

Jan. 12

The Fighter

Maron Seasons 1-4

Jan. 15

Forks Over Knives

The Rezort

Jan. 17

Short Term 12

Jan. 31

Æon Flux

American Psycho

Good Luck Chuck

Grease

La Reina del Sur Season 1

Panic Room

Revolutionary Road

Something's Gotta Give

Spartacus: Blood and Sand

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena

Spartacus: Vengeance

Spartacus: War of the Damned

Zombieland

