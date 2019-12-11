UPDATE: Netflix has now confirmed to TV Guide that Friends will be "expiring" from the streaming service on Dec. 31.
EARLIER: We've known since July that Friends will be leaving Netflix in early 2020 for its new home at HBO Max, but when exactly will the beloved sitcom no longer be there for you? The Netflix interface lists Friends as available until Jan. 1, but the streaming service didn't include the sitcom in the list of shows and movies leaving Netflix in January 2020, which might mean Friends fans will get a little extra time with the Central Perk crew. (Netflix has not responded to TV Guide's request for comment.)
Still, Netflix has confirmed several shows and films that are definitely set to disappear from its streaming library in the new year, including the series Maron and La Reina del Sur and films like Æon Flux, American Psycho, Grease, Panic Room, and Revolutionary Road.
Check out the full list of what's leaving Netflix in January 2020 below.
Jan. 11
Becoming Jane
Jan. 12
The Fighter
Maron Seasons 1-4
Jan. 15
Forks Over Knives
The Rezort
Jan. 17
Short Term 12
Jan. 31
Æon Flux
American Psycho
Good Luck Chuck
Grease
La Reina del Sur Season 1
Panic Room
Revolutionary Road
Something's Gotta Give
Spartacus: Blood and Sand
Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
Spartacus: Vengeance
Spartacus: War of the Damned
Zombieland
(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)