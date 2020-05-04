The trailer for Netflix's Michelle Obama documentary, Becoming, based on her 2018 memoir of the same name, is here and, as expected, it's going to make you a little emotional.

Set to Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire," because obviously, the trailer reminds us of everything we love about the former First Lady, from her stories about growing up in Chicago to her dedication to inspiring young girls everywhere to the way she can make us cry with just a few words.

"As my mother would say, Michelle and Barack Obama aren't special," she says in a voiceover. "There are millions of Michelle and Barack Obamas all over the world."

Obama previously teased that the documentary, directed by Nadia Hallgren, would look at her "life and experiences" while embarking on her book tour for Becoming. "Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can't be messed with. In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of 'becoming,' many of us dared to say our hopes out loud," she wrote of the feature.

Get your tissues ready. Becoming premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, May 6.