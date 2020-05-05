Just as sports seasons around the world were shutting down due to coronavirus, ESPN saved us by moving up the release date of what's shaping up to be one of the captivating sports documentaries of all time. Director Jason O'Heir gifted basketball fans with The Last Dance, a ten-episode miniseries about Michael Jordan's final championship-winning season with the Chicago Bulls.

The 1997-98 season also marked the Bulls second three-peat with Jordan, and his second retirement from the game. O'Heir captures the last hurrah of an unbeatable basketball dynasty with a mix of current interviews, game tapes, and archive footage captured behind-the-scenes during the Bulls' sixth world championship bid. Interviews include the legend himself, Michael Jordan, as well as Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson, Kobe Bryant, Bob Costas, Nas, Barack Obama and many more.

The series initially debuted April 19 on ESPN and will continue to air Sundays at 9/8c until the finale on May 18. But for those of you jumping on the bandwagon late and wondering where to catch up, TV Guide's got you covered.

You can stream The Last Dance via ESPN.com (with a cable TV log in), Hulu with Live TV subscription, or Sling subscription. International audiences can stream the series on Netflix, with each episode added the Monday after it airs on ESPN. American audiences will be able to stream the entire series on Netflix starting July 19. Unfortunately The Last Dance won't hit ESPN's own streaming platform, ESPN+, until July 2021.

The Last Dance airs Sundays at 9/8c on ESPN.