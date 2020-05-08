Your favorite '90s club is about to be back in session. Netflix has revealed that its upcoming series adaptation of The Baby-Sitters Club, Ann M. Martin's iconic kids book series, will premiere on Friday, July 3. Netflix also released a teaser for the 10-episode family dramedy.

The Baby-Sitters Club will, like the books, center on the baby-sitting adventures of middle-schoolers Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez), who launch their childcare club to make money and help out the parents of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. The series also stars stars Alicia Silverstone as Kristy's mom and Mark Feuerstein as her love interest, Watson Brewer.

5 The Baby-Sitters Club Stories That Would Be Perfect for the Netflix Reboot

Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club series, a "contemporary" take on the beloved stories, will mark the first adaptation of Martin's books in decades. The novels previously inspired a Disney Channel TV series (available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video) and a 1995 movie (currently streaming on Showtime).

The Baby-Sitters Club premieres on Netflix on Friday, July 3.