Now Playing 100 Best Shows: The Best Streaming Shows

The Baby-Sitters Club is finally in session. Netflix has revealed the full cast list and first look at its upcoming adaptation of Ann M. Martin's iconic kids' novels.

In addition to the previously announced stars Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein, the series will also star Sophie Grace as Kristy Thomas, Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier, Shay Rudolph as Stacey McGill, and Xochitl Gomez as Dawn Schafer.

5 The Baby-Sitters Club Stories That Would Be Perfect for the Netflix Reboot

Silverstone portrays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the single mother of Kristy, and Feuerstein stars as Watson Brewer, a good guy and love interest for Elizabeth. The Baby-Sitters Club will debut with 10 episodes running at 30 minutes apiece. Rachel Shukert serves as showrunner and executive producer for the series, and Lucia Aniello, Lucy Kitada, and Michael De Luca are also executive producers. Martin, who wrote the best-selling books, is also a producer on the show.

The first image of the girls all gathered for their baby-sitting adventures has been revealed below.

The Baby-Sitters Club Photo: Netflix

The series is expected to be a "contemporary" adaptation of Martin's beloved '90s book series which centers on the title club, a group of teens who run a childcare business of their own. The hit novels previously inspired a Disney Channel TV series (available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video) and a 1995 movie (streaming on Amazon Prime Video with subscription).

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for The Baby-Sitters Club.