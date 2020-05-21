Step aside, Chris Hemsworth. It's Charlize Theron's time to shine on the Netflix action movie scene.

The streaming service has just released the trailer for The Old Guard, an adaptation of the graphic novel series of the same name, and hi, yes, we are here for this ass-kicking energy.

Theron stars in the film as Andy, a mercenary who is very hard to kill — as the trailer shows, even after being mowed down by bullets, she simply reanimates to finish what she started. She's part of an ancient team of fellow zombie/vampire/angel fighters who've been sneaking around and saving the mortal world for centuries. In this modern era of cell phone cameras and Instagram, though, it's a bit harder for them to hide, and so the movie will find them on the run from those who'd like to capture them and steal the secrets of their immortal essence — for the purpose of profit, of course.

The movie is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, from a script by Greg Rucka, and stars Theron alongside KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The Old Guard premieres on Netflix on Friday, July 10.

