

It's been a long hiatus for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans, but the wait for the new season is nearly at an end! Netflix announced Saturday that Season 3 will drop Friday, Jan. 24, so get ready to start the new year with a whole new season of witchery. The creepy teaser announcing the premiere date may be short, but it's definitely enough to earn this show its chilling title.

Netflix has also released a synopsis for Season 3, which finds a very distressed Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) still reeling from Nick's (Gavin Leatherwood) possession by the Dark Lord. To help free him from hell, Sabrina enlists her mortal friends, known as "The Fright Club," to free Nick from eternal damnation and return him safely into her arms. The teaser even hints that she might take a trip to hell at some point.

Unfortunately, Sabrina will have to juggle that mission with her new duties as queen, a position she must assume after knocking her father off his throne. She's not the only one coveting that power though, and Season 3 will introduce the handsome prince of hell, Caliban, who challenges her for the crown.

The first two seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are streaming on Netflix. Season 3 premieres Friday, Jan. 24.