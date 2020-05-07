Katherine Langford is getting medieval in her next adventure. The 13 Reasons Why star headlines Netflix's Cursed, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller.

Netflix has revealed the poster and first images from the upcoming fantasy series, which will be available to stream this summer, and Langford looks both majestic and badass wielding the ancient sword.

Cursed reimagines the Arthurian legend through the eyes of Langford's Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the tragic Lady of the Lake. She teams up with Arthur (Devon Terrell) in her quest to find Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård) and deliver the sword. Nimue's journey makes her a symbol of courage and rebellion against the Red Paladins and King Uther (Sebastian Armesto).

Wheeler serves as showrunner on Cursed and co-executive produces alongside Miller and Leila Gerstein. The first season will consist of 10 one-hour-long episodes and also stars Matt Stokoe as Gawain, Lily Newmark as Pym, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Igraine, Emily Coates as Sister Iris, Billy Jenkins as Squirrel, Bella Dayne as Red Spear, and Peter Mullan as Father Carden.

Cursed premieres summer 2020 on Netflix.

