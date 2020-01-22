If the conclusion of the Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time left you itching to go back and watch some vintage tournaments, you better do it fast. Five Jeopardy! Collections - including Tournament of Champions III, College Championship II, and Teen Tournament III - will all be leaving the streaming service on Thursday, Feb. 27.
The Matrix fans also better clear some time for a movie marathon since The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions will be leaving on Saturday, Feb. 29. And with The Matrix 4 coming next year, this is as good of a time as any to get your franchise refresh in! The service will also lose a slew of other films, including Gangs of New York, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Lincoln, and Trainspotting.
But. hey, Netflix may be losing all that and more, but they're getting a ton of great rom-coms, including To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, The Notebook, and Fools Rush In.
Check out the full list of what's leaving Netflix in February 2020 below.
Feb. 11
Clouds of Sils Maria
Feb. 14
District 9
Feb. 15
Milk
Operator
Peter Rabbit
Feb. 18
The 2000s Season 1
Feb. 19
Charlotte's Web
Gangs of New York
The Eighties Season 1
The Nineties Season 1
The Seventies Season 1
Feb. 20
Lincoln
Feb. 21
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Feb. 26
Our Idiot Brother
Feb. 27
Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection
Jeopardy!: College Championship II
Jeopardy!: Teachers' Tournament II
Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III
Feb. 28
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
Primal Fear
Trainspotting
Feb. 29
50/50
American Beauty
Anger Management
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Free Willy
Hustle & Flow
Igor
Layer Cake
Rachel Getting Married
Stripes
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mind of a Chef Season 1-5
The Taking of Pelham 123
Up in the Air