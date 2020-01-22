If the conclusion of the Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time left you itching to go back and watch some vintage tournaments, you better do it fast. Five Jeopardy! Collections - including Tournament of Champions III, College Championship II, and Teen Tournament III - will all be leaving the streaming service on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The Matrix fans also better clear some time for a movie marathon since The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions will be leaving on Saturday, Feb. 29. And with The Matrix 4 coming next year, this is as good of a time as any to get your franchise refresh in! The service will also lose a slew of other films, including Gangs of New York, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Lincoln, and Trainspotting.

But. hey, Netflix may be losing all that and more, but they're getting a ton of great rom-coms, including To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, The Notebook, and Fools Rush In.

Check out the full list of what's leaving Netflix in February 2020 below.

Alex Trebek, <em>Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time</em>Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time

Feb. 11

Clouds of Sils Maria

Feb. 14

District 9

Feb. 15

Milk
Operator
Peter Rabbit

Feb. 18

The 2000s Season 1

Feb. 19

Charlotte's Web
Gangs of New York
The Eighties Season 1
The Nineties Season 1
The Seventies Season 1

Feb. 20

Lincoln

Feb. 21

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Feb. 26

Our Idiot Brother

Feb. 27

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection
Jeopardy!: College Championship II
Jeopardy!: Teachers' Tournament II
Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

Feb. 28

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
Primal Fear
Trainspotting

Feb. 29

50/50
American Beauty
Anger Management
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Free Willy
Hustle & Flow
Igor
Layer Cake
Rachel Getting Married
Stripes
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mind of a Chef Season 1-5
The Taking of Pelham 123
Up in the Air