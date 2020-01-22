Next Up Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Plays Would You Rather

If the conclusion of the Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time left you itching to go back and watch some vintage tournaments, you better do it fast. Five Jeopardy! Collections - including Tournament of Champions III, College Championship II, and Teen Tournament III - will all be leaving the streaming service on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The Matrix fans also better clear some time for a movie marathon since The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions will be leaving on Saturday, Feb. 29. And with The Matrix 4 coming next year, this is as good of a time as any to get your franchise refresh in! The service will also lose a slew of other films, including Gangs of New York, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Lincoln, and Trainspotting.

But. hey, Netflix may be losing all that and more, but they're getting a ton of great rom-coms, including To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, The Notebook, and Fools Rush In.

Check out the full list of what's leaving Netflix in February 2020 below.

Feb. 11

Clouds of Sils Maria

Feb. 14

District 9

Feb. 15

Milk

Operator

Peter Rabbit

Feb. 18

The 2000s Season 1

Feb. 19

Charlotte's Web

Gangs of New York

The Eighties Season 1

The Nineties Season 1

The Seventies Season 1

Feb. 20

Lincoln

Feb. 21

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Feb. 26

Our Idiot Brother

Feb. 27

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection

Jeopardy!: College Championship II

Jeopardy!: Teachers' Tournament II

Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III

Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

Feb. 28

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Fear

Trainspotting

Feb. 29

50/50

American Beauty

Anger Management

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Free Willy

Hustle & Flow

Igor

Layer Cake

Rachel Getting Married

Stripes

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mind of a Chef Season 1-5

The Taking of Pelham 123

Up in the Air