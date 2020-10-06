It's been almost a year since Netflix gave us our first glimpse of The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla in Selena: The Series. But now we finally know when the show will debut, as Netflix's Latinx social media arm, Con Todo, dropped a short teaser trailer announcing the release date on Twitter on Tuesday. So start counting down the days, because the show will premiere on Friday, Dec. 4.

Selena: The Series will follow the life of the Tejano superstar who became one of the best-selling Latin artists in the world in the early '90s before she was tragically murdered by a former friend in 1995, when she was just 24. The show has been described as a coming-of-age story that follows Quintanilla as her dreams come true, and it will include all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate her success and the world of music. The music icon was previously played onscreen by Jennifer Lopez in her breakthrough role in an eponymous 1997 biopic.

In addition to Serratos, the cast of Selena: The Series includes Gabriel Chavarria as Selena's brother and producer, A.B.; Ricardo Chavira as her father, Abraham, who dreams of global superstardom for his children; Noemi Gonzalez as Suzette, Selena's sister, best friend, and drummer; Seidy Lopez as Marcella, Selena's mother; and Madison Taylor Baez as young Selena. Julio Macias, Jesse Posey, Hunter Reese Peña, Carlos Alfredo, Jr., Juan Martinez, Daniela Estrada, and Paul Rodriguez, Jr. also star.

Selena: The Series premieres Friday, Dec. 4 on Netflix.