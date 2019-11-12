This is the kind of news that makes you say "Bidi bidi bom bom!" On Tuesday, Netflix confirmed the previously reported news that Christian Serratos, best known for her role as Rosita Espinosa on The Walking Dead, will star as Selena Quintanilla in Selena: The Series, a drama series about the life of the Tejano music superstar who became one of the bestselling Latin artists in the world in the early '90s, but was tragically murdered by a deranged former friend in 1995, when she was just 24.

Along with the casting news, Netflix released a short video introducing Serratos as Selena. She looks a lot like her!

The show is described as "a coming of age story following Selena Quintanilla as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music." In addition to Serratos, the cast will include Gabriel Chavarria as Selena's brother and producer, A.B.; Ricardo Chavira as her father, Abraham, who dreams of global superstardom for his children; Noemi Gonzalez as Suzette, Selena's sister, best friend, and drummer; Seidy Lopez as Marcella, Selena's mother; and Madison Taylor Baez as young Selena.

The executive producers are Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Simran A. Singh, and writer Moisés Zamora. Part 1 will consist of six one-hour episodes and will go into production next month. The short order and offseason production schedule may mean that Selena: The Series won't conflict with Serratos' commitment to The Walking Dead, but TV Guide has reached out for confirmation.

Selena was famously played by Jennifer Lopez in her breakthrough role in an eponymous 1997 biopic.