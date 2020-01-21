Friends may no longer be available on Netflix, but the streaming service still has a little something to offer the Central Perk faithful. TV Guide has confirmed that the simian star of David Lynch's newly-released short film WHAT DID JACK DO? is indeed Katie, the same monkey who famously portrayed Ross Geller's (David Schwimmer) sidekick Marcel on Friends.

Though the animal was identified only by the character name Jack Cruz in the credits for WHAT DID JACK DO?, Friends fans may have recognized that tiny face — despite the horrifying human mouth that was added to her scenes of dialogue. While Katie's name didn't make it into the credits roll, her animal trainers were listed. A representative of Katie's animal trainers has since confirmed that the titular Jack is indeed the same Capuchin who rose to fame for her role in Friends. [Insert the obligatory "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" chant here.] Netflix declined to comment for this story.

Just as Marcel secured a significant place in Hollywood in Friends, Katie has also had no shortage of work lately. In addition to appearing in the surprise 17-minute Netflix film, the monkey was also recently hired to star in the pilot for FX's upcoming sci-fi series Y: The Last Man.

Although Friends fans certainly grew to love Marcel in the show, Katie was apparently not David Schwimmer's favorite co-star. As Matt LeBlanc told Jimmy Kimmel in 2019, "[Schwimmer]'s the one who had to work with it the most so he was like, 'Again, with the monkey?'" Per LeBlanc, Katie was a bit of a handful at the time and sometimes tried to make a break for it during her scenes. "The monkey just goes whoosh, whoosh, whoosh, right to the ceiling and just disappears into the blackness of the stage," he told the late night host.

Perhaps now that she is in her 20s and has much more experience under her belt, all of those four-letter words which make her character such a meme-able delight in WHAT DID JACK DO? are secretly directed at those who bad-mouthed her in the past.

Friends will be available to stream on HBO Max later this year. WHAT DID JACK DO? is currently available to stream on Netflix.