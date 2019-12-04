Are you ready to take a journey to Keyhouse? The opportunity is coming up sooner than you might have expected! Netflix has announced that its adaptation of Locke & Key will finally arrive on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

The series, an adaptation of Joe Hill's comic books of the same name, centers on the three Locke siblings — Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) — as they move into their ancestral home with their mother, Nina (Darby Stanchfield), after their father's untimely and mysterious demise. Once at Keyhouse, they find a series of keys that give them supernatural gifts — and also make them targets of a newly awakened demon.

In addition to revealing the premiere date for the new series, Netflix has also debuted the first eerie poster for Locke & Key.

Locke & Key Photo: Netflix

Locke & Key is executive produced by Carlton Cuse (Lost) and Meredith Averill (The Good Wife), with Joe Hill serving as writer and executive producer. The series has been knocking around in Hollywood for years; Cuse and Hill previously attempted to adapt the story for Hulu, but Hulu declined to move ahead after their pilot, which was written by Hill and directed by Andy Muschietti (It). Previously, Fox had declined to move forward with a 2011 series written and produced by Josh Friedman and directed by Mark Romanek.

Locke & Key was finally given a 10-episode order by Netflix in 2018 and went into production earlier this year. Filming wrapped in July 2019.

The series also stars Bill Heck, Laysla De Oliveira, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, and Griffin Gluck.

Locke & Key premieres Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 on Netflix.